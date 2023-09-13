Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Is Currently Valued At Us$ 22.5 Billion In 2023 X Herald

Women have become more aware of menopausal symptoms than ever before and amidst this, hormone replacement therapy has emerged as a preferred choice of treatment for the same. The growing use of hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of osteoporosis and dementia is also anticipated to offer a plethora of new opportunities for HRT providers over the next ten years.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Key Takeaways from the Market Study



Demand for hormone replacement therapy is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The global hormone replacement therapy market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 43.7 billion by 2033.

Increasing investments in medical R&D, growing awareness regarding the benefits of hormone replacement therapy, high availability of favorable reimbursement for hormone therapies, and expanding geriatric population are prime market drivers.

The carcinogenic effect of combination hormone replacement therapy and the high cost of certain HRT products are key market restraints.

At present, North America accounts for around 25% of the global market share. Estrogen hormone replacement therapy is projected to lead global revenue generation through 2033.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Novo Nordisk A/S

Bayer AG

Endo International Plc

Janssen NV

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Allergen Plc

Merck KGaA

Teva Pharmaceuticals Mylan N.V.

Winning Strategy

Hormone replacement therapy providers are investing in research and development to develop novel therapies for the treatment of varichronic diseases that allow them to expand their business potential on a global scale. Companies are also opting for other organic and inorganic strategies to boost their revenue generation potential around the world.

This detailed hormone replacement therapy market research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider sheds light on all strategies adopted by established as well as incoming companies to give them a comprehensive understanding of the global market landscape.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Key Segments of Hormone Replacement Therapy Industry Research Report



By Therapy Type



Estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy



Thyroid Replacement Therapy

Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

By Dosage Form



Tablets



Patches



Injections



Implants



Creams

Others

By Indication



Menopause



Osteoporosis



Thyroid

Growth Hormone Deficiency

By Sales Channel



Hospital Pharmacies



Clinics



Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: