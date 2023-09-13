Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Is Currently Valued At Us$ 22.5 Billion In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global hormone replacement therapy (HRT) market is valued at US$ 22.5 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. Japan, India, China, and the United Kingdom are estimated to emerge as some of the most opportune markets for hormone replacement therapy providers.
Women have become more aware of menopausal symptoms than ever before and amidst this, hormone replacement therapy has emerged as a preferred choice of treatment for the same. The growing use of hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of osteoporosis and dementia is also anticipated to offer a plethora of new opportunities for HRT providers over the next ten years.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
Demand for hormone replacement therapy is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. The global hormone replacement therapy market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 43.7 billion by 2033. Increasing investments in medical R&D, growing awareness regarding the benefits of hormone replacement therapy, high availability of favorable reimbursement for hormone therapies, and expanding geriatric population are prime market drivers. The carcinogenic effect of combination hormone replacement therapy and the high cost of certain HRT products are key market restraints. At present, North America accounts for around 25% of the global market share. Estrogen hormone replacement therapy is projected to lead global revenue generation through 2033.
Key Companies Profiled in This Report
Novo Nordisk A/S Bayer AG Endo International Plc Janssen NV Mithra Pharmaceuticals Novartis AG Pfizer Inc. Allergen Plc Merck KGaA Teva Pharmaceuticals Mylan N.V.
Winning Strategy
Hormone replacement therapy providers are investing in research and development to develop novel therapies for the treatment of varichronic diseases that allow them to expand their business potential on a global scale. Companies are also opting for other organic and inorganic strategies to boost their revenue generation potential around the world.
This detailed hormone replacement therapy market research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider sheds light on all strategies adopted by established as well as incoming companies to give them a comprehensive understanding of the global market landscape.
Key Segments of Hormone Replacement Therapy Industry Research Report
By Therapy Type
Estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy Thyroid Replacement Therapy Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy By Dosage Form
Tablets Patches Injections Implants Creams Others By Indication
Menopause Osteoporosis Thyroid Growth Hormone Deficiency By Sales Channel
Hospital Pharmacies Clinics Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies By Region
North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA
