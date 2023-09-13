Germany warns of stricter building codes in fight against climate change

(MENAFN) German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has raised concerns about the potential consequences of implementing stricter building codes as part of efforts to combat climate change. In an interview published on Tuesday, Lindner expressed apprehension that such measures could inadvertently fuel support for far-right political movements.



At the heart of this debate is the energy performance directive, a significant component of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposed 'Green Deal' package of climate legislation. This directive seeks to compel the renovation of older buildings, with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality in the housing sector by 2050.



Lindner, in his conversation with Politico, characterized this plan as "enormously dangerous" and warned of its potential to disrupt "social peace." He articulated concerns that people might perceive these policies as making it more challenging for them to maintain their homes and afford the necessary renovations.



The Finance Minister's apprehensions highlight the delicate balance that policymakers face when addressing climate change. While combating climate change is of paramount importance, there is a need to ensure that the transition to greener policies does not disproportionately burden citizens, particularly in terms of housing costs and living conditions. Lindner's remarks underscore the political and social complexities associated with climate action, where considerations of affordability and public sentiment must be carefully weighed alongside environmental objectives.

