Ukrainian leader speaks with scholars from top Dutch universities

(MENAFN) Leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with pupils from The Hague as well as Leiden by video call, whereas cholars from different educational establishments attended the event online.



As declared by a Ukrainian news agency reporter in The Hague, the students welcomed the leader with a turn of loud applause.



In his speech to students, Zelensky stressed that what their life is going to be like, their future, relies on them only, he also said that it is very significant to guard their decisions.



"The name of the tribunal is not important. The name does not matter, the main thing is the result. And this is the most important thing in this matter. Your country has a lot of experience in this matter. There are many experts and we are in contact with them. But this is an extremely difficult mission – to get a verdict for the crime of aggression. To prove the crime, we need the unity I spoke about today," he declared.

