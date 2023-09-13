Alithya Discloses Global Carbon Footprint In Esg Report

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -

Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA ) ("Alithya" or the "Company") is pleased to release its second ESG Report, a comprehensive document detailing the company's progress in pursuit of the environmental, social, and governance commitments established in its inaugural report released in September 2022. Alithya's second ESG Report is marked by increased transparency in respect to its carbon footprint and other material topics.

Adhering to internationally recognized standards

In addressing each of five material topics designated as priorities in the Company's inaugural report, Alithya has benchmarked progress against metrics identified by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), a non-profit organization working to bridge the gap between companies and investors through the disclosure of relevant sustainability information. Alithya's ESG metrics have been gathered from the SASB Materiality Map for Technology & Communications - Software & IT Services, enabling the Company to identify subsets most relevant to financial performance and sustainability, while facilitating the implementation of concrete actions.

Taking inventory for greater transparency and accountability

Alithya has also taken several steps to address environmental issues identified in its inaugural ESG Report, including the creation of a greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory prepared in accordance with ISO 14064-1:2018 standards and Greenhouse Gas Protocol requirements. The Company also enlisted the services of a third party, accredited as a validation and verification body, to obtain a clearer picture of its carbon footprint.

Quote from Paul Raymond, President and CEO, Alithya:

" In the year that has followed the release of our inaugural ESG Report, I am proud of the steps that we have taken as an organization to continue our forward momentum towards eventualZero status. As a company operating within an expanding global footprint, driven by the collective intelligence of a diverse international workforce, we want Alithya to be an organization that people are proud to work for. Our commitment to ESG excellence is an extension of the core values of trust and integrity that Alithya was built upon, and that commitment transcends our organizational culture to address the expectations of our stakeholders, who can embrace Alithya as a champion of doing the right thing. "

Access the full Alithya ESG Report here: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable U.S. safe harbours (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Statements that do not exclusively relate to historical facts, as well as statements relating to management's expectations regarding the future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects of Alithya, and other information related to Alithya's business strategy and future plans or which refer to the characterizations of future events or circumstances represent forward-looking statements. Such statements often contain the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," "will," "may," "can," "continue," "potential," "should," "project," "target," and similar expressions and variations thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are presented for the sole purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding Alithya's objectives, strategies and business outlook and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although management believes the expectations reflected in Alithya's forward-looking statements were reasonable as at the date they were made, forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management and, as such, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Alithya's control, and which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those discussed in Alithya's annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and other materials made public, including documents filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities from time to time and which are available on SEDAR at and EDGAR at . Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Alithya or that Alithya currently deems to be immaterial could also have a material adverse effect on its financial position, financial performance, cash flows, business or reputation.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and are made only as of the date of this press release. Alithya expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since actual results may vary materially from them.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on five main pillars: business strategy, business applications implementation, application services, data and analytics, and digital skilling and change enablement.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenrelations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

SOURCE Alithya