Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: NoHo Partners Oyj Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Jarno Suominen Position: Member of the Board

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.