Wednesday, 13 September 2023 03:20 GMT

Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions


9/13/2023 7:32:32 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 13 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 14:15

Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NoHo Partners Oyj
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jarno Suominen
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 37680/4/6

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 740 Unit price: 2.29 EUR
(2): Volume: 740 Unit price: 2.29 EUR
(3): Volume: 21500 Unit price: 2.29 EUR
(4): Volume: 258 Unit price: 2.29 EUR
(5): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.29 EUR
(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.29 EUR
(7): Volume: 200 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(8): Volume: 2400 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(10): Volume: 2300 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(11): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(12): Volume: 400 Unit price: 2.32 EUR
(13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.32 EUR
(14): Volume: 4000 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(15): Volume: 1540 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(16): Volume: 650 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(17): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(18): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(19): Volume: 70 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(20): Volume: 2101 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(21): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(22): Volume: 900 Unit price: 2.31 EUR
(23): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.32 EUR
(24): Volume: 218 Unit price: 2.33 EUR
(25): Volume: 282 Unit price: 2.33 EUR
(26): Volume: 47 Unit price: 2.33 EUR
(27): Volume: 3988 Unit price: 2.33 EUR
(28): Volume: 1624 Unit price: 2.33 EUR
(29): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(30): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(31): Volume: 995 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(32): Volume: 563 Unit price: 2.33 EUR
(33): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.33 EUR
(34): Volume: 31 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(35): Volume: 739 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(36): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(37): Volume: 172 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(38): Volume: 328 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(39): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(40): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(41): Volume: 102 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(42): Volume: 68 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(43): Volume: 330 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(44): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(45): Volume: 102 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(46): Volume: 66 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(47): Volume: 332 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(48): Volume: 617 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(49): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(50): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(51): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.36 EUR
(52): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.36 EUR
(53): Volume: 2 Unit price: 2.37 EUR
(54): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.39 EUR
(55): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(56): Volume: 14 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(57): Volume: 58 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(58): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(59): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(60): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.43 EUR
(61): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.43 EUR
(62): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.43 EUR
(63): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.43 EUR

Aggregated transactions (63):
Volume: 57243 Volume weighted average price: 2.30585 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-11
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 353 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 353 Volume weighted average price: 2.3 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-11
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 260 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(2): Volume: 253 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(3): Volume: 256 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(4): Volume: 255 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(5): Volume: 252 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(6): Volume: 347 Unit price: 2.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 1623 Volume weighted average price: 2.34 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-11
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 347 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.36 EUR
(3): Volume: 125 Unit price: 2.36 EUR
(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(6): Volume: 230 Unit price: 2.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 987 Volume weighted average price: 2.34078 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 471 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(3): Volume: 1540 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(4): Volume: 540 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(5): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(6): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(7): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(8): Volume: 7 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(9): Volume: 15 Unit price: 2.21 EUR
(10): Volume: 4 Unit price: 2.21 EUR
(11): Volume: 2 Unit price: 2.22 EUR
(12): Volume: 46 Unit price: 2.22 EUR
(13): Volume: 4 Unit price: 2.22 EUR
(14): Volume: 50 Unit price: 2.22 EUR
(15): Volume: 20 Unit price: 2.22 EUR
(16): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(17): Volume: 415 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(18): Volume: 22 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(19): Volume: 17 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(20): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.21 EUR
(21): Volume: 250 Unit price: 2.21 EUR
(22): Volume: 2 Unit price: 2.22 EUR
(23): Volume: 578 Unit price: 2.22 EUR
(24): Volume: 4 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(25): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(26): Volume: 585 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(27): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(28): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(29): Volume: 2200 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(30): Volume: 400 Unit price: 2.21 EUR
(31): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.23 EUR
(32): Volume: 2400 Unit price: 2.24 EUR
(33): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(34): Volume: 1484 Unit price: 2.26 EUR
(35): Volume: 2 Unit price: 2.26 EUR
(36): Volume: 649 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(37): Volume: 705 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(38): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(39): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(40): Volume: 340 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(41): Volume: 1120 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(42): Volume: 2200 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(43): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.27 EUR
(44): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(45): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(46): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions (46):
Volume: 25291 Volume weighted average price: 2.21996 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-12
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1095 Unit price: 2.24 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1095 Volume weighted average price: 2.24 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-12
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 297 Unit price: 2.27 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 297 Volume weighted average price: 2.27 EUR


Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913,




MENAFN13092023004107003653ID1107060107

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search