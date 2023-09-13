(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 13 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 14:15
Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NoHo Partners Oyj
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jarno Suominen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 37680/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 740 Unit price: 2.29 EUR
(2): Volume: 740 Unit price: 2.29 EUR
(3): Volume: 21500 Unit price: 2.29 EUR
(4): Volume: 258 Unit price: 2.29 EUR
(5): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.29 EUR
(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.29 EUR
(7): Volume: 200 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(8): Volume: 2400 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(10): Volume: 2300 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(11): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(12): Volume: 400 Unit price: 2.32 EUR
(13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.32 EUR
(14): Volume: 4000 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(15): Volume: 1540 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(16): Volume: 650 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(17): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(18): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(19): Volume: 70 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(20): Volume: 2101 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(21): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(22): Volume: 900 Unit price: 2.31 EUR
(23): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.32 EUR
(24): Volume: 218 Unit price: 2.33 EUR
(25): Volume: 282 Unit price: 2.33 EUR
(26): Volume: 47 Unit price: 2.33 EUR
(27): Volume: 3988 Unit price: 2.33 EUR
(28): Volume: 1624 Unit price: 2.33 EUR
(29): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(30): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(31): Volume: 995 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(32): Volume: 563 Unit price: 2.33 EUR
(33): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.33 EUR
(34): Volume: 31 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(35): Volume: 739 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(36): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(37): Volume: 172 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(38): Volume: 328 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(39): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(40): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(41): Volume: 102 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(42): Volume: 68 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(43): Volume: 330 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(44): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(45): Volume: 102 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(46): Volume: 66 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(47): Volume: 332 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(48): Volume: 617 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(49): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(50): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(51): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.36 EUR
(52): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.36 EUR
(53): Volume: 2 Unit price: 2.37 EUR
(54): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.39 EUR
(55): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(56): Volume: 14 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(57): Volume: 58 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(58): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(59): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(60): Volume: 1 Unit price: 2.43 EUR
(61): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.43 EUR
(62): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.43 EUR
(63): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.43 EUR
Aggregated transactions (63):
Volume: 57243 Volume weighted average price: 2.30585 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-11
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 353 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 353 Volume weighted average price: 2.3 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-11
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 260 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(2): Volume: 253 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(3): Volume: 256 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(4): Volume: 255 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(5): Volume: 252 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
(6): Volume: 347 Unit price: 2.34 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 1623 Volume weighted average price: 2.34 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-11
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 347 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.36 EUR
(3): Volume: 125 Unit price: 2.36 EUR
(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 2.35 EUR
(6): Volume: 230 Unit price: 2.38 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 987 Volume weighted average price: 2.34078 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 471 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(3): Volume: 1540 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(4): Volume: 540 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(5): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(6): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(7): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(8): Volume: 7 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(9): Volume: 15 Unit price: 2.21 EUR
(10): Volume: 4 Unit price: 2.21 EUR
(11): Volume: 2 Unit price: 2.22 EUR
(12): Volume: 46 Unit price: 2.22 EUR
(13): Volume: 4 Unit price: 2.22 EUR
(14): Volume: 50 Unit price: 2.22 EUR
(15): Volume: 20 Unit price: 2.22 EUR
(16): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(17): Volume: 415 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(18): Volume: 22 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(19): Volume: 17 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(20): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.21 EUR
(21): Volume: 250 Unit price: 2.21 EUR
(22): Volume: 2 Unit price: 2.22 EUR
(23): Volume: 578 Unit price: 2.22 EUR
(24): Volume: 4 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(25): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(26): Volume: 585 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(27): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(28): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(29): Volume: 2200 Unit price: 2.2 EUR
(30): Volume: 400 Unit price: 2.21 EUR
(31): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.23 EUR
(32): Volume: 2400 Unit price: 2.24 EUR
(33): Volume: 100 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(34): Volume: 1484 Unit price: 2.26 EUR
(35): Volume: 2 Unit price: 2.26 EUR
(36): Volume: 649 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(37): Volume: 705 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(38): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(39): Volume: 10 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(40): Volume: 340 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(41): Volume: 1120 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(42): Volume: 2200 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(43): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.27 EUR
(44): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(45): Volume: 6 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
(46): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions (46):
Volume: 25291 Volume weighted average price: 2.21996 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-12
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1095 Unit price: 2.24 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1095 Volume weighted average price: 2.24 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-12
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 297 Unit price: 2.27 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 297 Volume weighted average price: 2.27 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913,