Director/Pdmr Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company) Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) The Company announces the following transaction by a PDMR on 11 September 2023 in the Company's shares of £0.01 each (Shares), which include the vesting, exercise and sale of Shares that had been granted pursuant to a Recruitment Award made under the Company's 2020 Deferred Share BoPlan (DSBP). The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Victoria Hyde

Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a. Full name of the entity

OSB GROUP PLC

b. Legal Entity Identifier code

213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (“Shares”)

GB00BLDRH360

b. Nature of Transaction

Vesting of 1,361 Shares under the Recruitment AwardSale of 675 Shares vested under (1) to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs

c. Price(s) and Volume(s)

Prices Volumes Nil 1,361 £3.215778 675

d. Aggregated:

-Aggregate volume

1,361675

-Aggregated price

Consideration Price: NilTotal Sale Price: £2,170.65

e. Date of transaction

11 September 2023

f. Place of transaction

(1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphick t: 01634 848 944

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Investor relations

Email: t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.