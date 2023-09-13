Bleeding Disorder Testing Market Size To Surpass Usd 149.6 Million By 2029, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 7.8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bleeding disorder testing market size was valued at USD 88.5 million in 2022 and it is expected to reach USD 149.6 million by 2029 , exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The surging prevalence of bleeding disorders such as Von Willebrand disease, haemophilia A, hemophilia B, and others are driving the growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM provide this information in its research report, titled“Bleeding Disorder Testing Market, 2022-2029”. Key Industry Development: July 2022 - HORIBA, Ltd. launched new products in its Yumizen H500 and H550 haematology product family with enhanced performance, new features, and increased benefits.

According to the National Hemophilia Foundation, Von Willebrand disease, which affects up to 1% of Americans or 1 in every 100 persons, is the most prevalent bleeding illness.

Eight new configurations for Cobas pro integrated solutions were released by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. with the goal of maximizing throughput and improving testing effectiveness.

In collaboration with a major biopharmaceutical business, rHEALTH created a fingerstick-based method for measuring thrombocytopenia (low platelet counts). In the Yumizen H500 and H550 hematology product line, HORIBA Medical has introduced new products with improved performance, fresh features, and expanded advantages.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: Major players in the bleeding disorder testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), HORIBA Ltd. (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Abbott (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 7.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 149.6 Million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 88.5 Million Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 130





Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Rise on Account of Growing Prevalence and Diagnosis of Bleeding Disorder

The bleeding disorder testing market growth can be attributed to the escalating prevalence of varidisorders in emerging and developed regions. These include idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and others.

However, the market growth could be hindered by the low penetration of testing in emerging countries and low adherence to guidelines.





Market Segments:

Reagents & Consumables Segment to Register Lucrative Growth Due to Rising Incidence of Bleeding Disorder

Based on product type, the market is fragmented into instruments and reagents & consumables. The reagents & consumables segment is estimated to record substantial growth considering the soaring rate of testing driven by healthcare access in emerging regions.

Hemophilia A Segment Share to Rise Owing to Growing Disease Prevalence

On the basis of indication, the market for bleeding disorder testing is segmented into hemophilia A, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Von Willebrand disease, hemophilia B, and others. The hemophilia A segment is estimated to record considerable growth over the forecast period. The upsurge can be credited to the surging prevalence of bleeding disorders.

Hospitals & Clinics Segment to Record Commendable Surge Due to Escalating Rate of Disease Diagnosis

Based on end-user, the market is subdivided into diagnostic centres, hospitals & clinics, and others. The diagnostic centres segment is anticipated to record notable growth over the estimated period. The escalation can be credited to the growing number of portable analyzers and surging technological advancements.

Citing the regional landscape, the market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.





By Product Type



Reagents & Consumables Instruments

By Indication



Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von Willebrand Disease

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Others

By End-user



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers Others

By Geography



North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific) Rest of the World





Report Coverage:

The report provides an overview of the significant factors that are expected to impel the business landscape across variregions. It further gives an insight into the major steps taken by leading industry participants for propelling the business scenario throughout the forecast period. These insights have been provided after extensive research and data collation from credible sources.





Regional Insights:

The Europe bleeding disorder testing market share is set to be impelled by the growing prevalence of disorders in Germany, the U.K., and other countries. Additional factors favouring industry expansion comprise the escalating adherence to guidelines and the growing patient population.

The North America market is estimated to register appreciable expansion over the forecast period. The rise can be credited to the growing launch of testing instruments and the escalating number of regulatory approvals.





Competitive Landscape:

Market Players to Enter into Partnership Deals to Maintain Industry Position

Leading bleeding disorder testing companies are focused on the adoption of strategic initiatives such as the formation of alliances, acquisitions, mergers, and others. These steps are being taken for the consolidation of market position. Some of the additional initiatives include growing participation in trade conferences.





