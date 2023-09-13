Cec Summit Leads A New Narrative For The Creative Economy Gathering 9.14.23 In Dc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Creative Entrepreneur Capital Summit '23
On 9.14.23, the Creative Entrepreneur Capital Summit [CECS], as part of 202CreatesMonth, will convene in DC for a one-day immersive experience. "The vibrancy of our city's creative community is a testament to the resilience and innovation of community along with vision and commitment of Mayor Muriel Bowser.” - LaToya Foster, Director, OCTFMEWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As we navigate a post-pandemic landscape, the remarkable proliferation of innovative technologies, and a historical writer's strike in 2023, the critical importance of focusing on the creative economy and its funding must be spotlighted more. On Thursday, September 14, 2023, Social Art and Culture presents the Creative Entrepreneur Capital Summit [CECS] as part of 202CreatesMonth to a sold-out audience. Set in the Mount Vernon Triangle overlay, entrepreneurs will convene at Busboys and Poets' K Street NW location for a one-day immersive experience. This Summit is dedicated to the DMV creative economy's exploration, development, and sustainable financial support, presented as panels and fireside chat formats.
“Persistent questions about funding solutions for the creative economy demand our attention," notes Karen Baker, Social Art and Culture Co-founder and Board President. "Our revival is paramount, as is the imperative of ensuring that nontraditional funders comprehend the importance of equity and inclusion within the creative economy."
Sponsored in part by the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME) and 202Creates, agency director LaToya Foster states, "The vibrancy of our city's creative community is a testament to the resilience and innovation of community along with vision and commitment of Mayor Muriel Bowser. The Creative Entrepreneur Capital Summit not only highlights the importance of supporting our creatives but also paves the way for a more inclusive and equitable future in the creative sector. It's more than an event during 202Creates Month; it's a commitment to nurturing the culture of our creative economy."
The Summit offers five engaging sessions featuring 19 federal and state government funding, entrepreneurship, creative economy, technology, and impact investment experts. With the valued support of We Act Radio Network, Arts Administrators of Color Network, aSHE Fund, and National Black MBAA DC Chapter, this dynamic event brings together a diverse array of participants from social impact enterprises, higher education institutions, government, and creative entrepreneurs and owners to delve into the discussion areas of United Nations Creative Economy 2030, Creative Tech, Venture Capitalism, Demystifying Grants, and Creative Empowerment. Lastly, the CEC Summit will screen the short film presented by Echo Green, Unwavering: The Power of Black Innovation.
Speakers include Coppin State University, Howard University, University of Maryland, Interledger Foundation, Score 3 Ventures, The Kennedy Center, Story District, DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, VA Commission for the Arts, and MD State Arts Council, to name a few.
ABOUT SOCIAL ART AND CULTURE
Social Art and Culture was founded in Historic Anacostia in 2009. It's 2023-2025 theme is Creativity is an economy. "We strive to lead the new narrative around how we invest in the creative economy: A new economic sustainable framework invests in artisans and its culture." Visit socialartandculture.info for more information.
