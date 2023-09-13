Demand For Kid Snacks Is Anticipated To Expand At 7.8% Cagr Through 2033 | Fmi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
FMI Logo
Amid Escalating Demand for Organic and nutritiSnacks, the Kid Snacks Market will reach US$ US$ 131706.7 million by 2033
NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The kid snacks market is predicted to develop at an impressive 7.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, preceding the lower 2.7% CAGR witnessed between 2018 and 2022. This significant rise shows the rise in demand for the Kid Snacks market , increasing the market value from US$ 61870.9 million in 2023 to US$ 131706.7 million by 2033.
Small servings of processed convenience foods with salt, sugar, and preservatives are commonly taken as snacks in between meals. While beverages like cold drinks and juices are not normally categorized as snacks, kid snacks specifically target youngsters.
The market for kid's snacks is expanding globally due to rising parental worries about children's health and greater rivalry among businesses to introduce healthier snacks. Snack promotions, advertising, and online sales with alluring deals further increase the demand for kid snacks market size around the world.
The market for kid snacks is hampered by poor nutritional value and reliance on snacks. Concerns about plastic waste also affect growth.
Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry - Get Your Sample Report Now!
Key takeaways
Due to rising disposable incomes and demand for quick and wholesome snack options for kids, India's burgeoning kid snack industry in India is expected to experience a strong growth rate of 9% by 2033.
The kid snack market in the United Kingdom is forecast to expand steadily, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% by 2033, driven by increased awareness of healthy snacking options and the desire for creative, on-the-go kid snack options.
The market for kid-friendly snacks in China is anticipated to develop significantly by 2033, with a predicted CAGR of 8.4%. This growth will be supported by urbanization, a growing middle-class population, and the rising need for quick, tasty, and wholesome snacks for kids.
The Australian kid snacks market is estimated to grow at a rapid pace, with a CAGR of 12.7% by 2033, owing to a greater emphasis on health-conscisnacking options, improved parental awareness, and rising demand for organic and allergen-free snacks for children.
The kid snacks market in Japan is constantly changing despite a relatively small predicted CAGR of 4.3% by 2033, driven by shifting consumer preferences, the introduction of novel snack kinds, and a rising foon healthier, portion-controlled options for kids.
Competitive Landscape
The leading companies in the market are constantly coming out with new kid-friendly snack options to meet shifting consumer preferences and needs. These snacks frequently place an emphasis on nutrition and health, trying to blend flavor and well-being. Companies invest significantly in R&D to produce goods that satisfy children's taste sensibilities while meeting their nutritional needs.
Global goliaths control the market thanks to their vast distribution networks, well-known brands, and economies of scale. They have a competitive edge because of their substantial presence across several geographies, which enables them to connect with a large consumer base.
Recent Developments
Conagra Brands Inc. displayed a selection of sweets and snacks at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in May 2022. The company is concentrating on providing salty, sweet, and meaty snacks.
In January 2021, an elementary school student's new veggie "cube" snack was reviewed by Calbee as part of the Japanese snack company's yearly competition to weed out noteworthy ideas.
The goal of Snacks Co. has been to produce snacks without added artificial ingredients, preservatives, or a lot of sugar or salt. They feature healthful components like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables in their snack selections to make sure that kids get the nutrients they need while munching on their snacks.
Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights!
Key Segments Profiled in the Kid Snacks Industry Survey
By Source:
Organic Kids Snacks
Conventional Kids Snacks
By Type:
Salty
Refrigerated or frozen
Confectionary
Bakery
Vegetable
Fruit
Nut based
By Distribution Channel:
Sales via Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Sales via Online Stores
Sales via Specialty Stores
Sales via Grocery Stores
Sales via Convenience Stores
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Access the Complete Report Methodology Now!
Author
Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.
Have a Look at Related Reports of Food and Beverage Domain:
Refrigerated Snacks Market : During the projection period, it is expected that the refrigerated snacks market will grow at an average CAGR of 4.0%. The market is projected to generate US$ 88.11 billion in sales in 2023 and to reach US$ 131 billion by 2033.
Ronak Shah
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+1 845-579-5705
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN13092023003118003196ID1107060087
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.