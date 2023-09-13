Surge Arrester Market Is Currently Valued At Us$ 2.01 Billion In 2023 X Herald

Devices called surge arresters, commonly referred to as lightning arresters or surge protectors, are made to guard against voltage spikes or transient overvoltage brought on by lightning strikes, switching activities, or other electrical disturbances. These gadgets are essential for protecting delicate electronics, household items, and commercial machinery from harm or malfunction.

The demand for surge protection is rising as electronic devices proliferate in sectors like telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation. Since connected equipment are susceptible to voltage fluctuations, surge arresters are becoming a necessity for maintaining uninterrupted operations.

The market for renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, is expanding quickly. Surge arresters are essential for protecting the complex electrical parts of renewable energy systems, like inverters and power electronics, against surges caused by lightning.

The need for surge arresters is being driven by expanding investments by national governments around the world in variinfrastructure projects, including smart cities and data centres. To guarantee the uninterrupted and secure operation of crucial infrastructure components, these projects require powerful surge protection technologies.

Rapid industrialization and urbanisation in developing nations are driving up demand for energy and electrical infrastructure. The ability to serve a larger customer base is opening up considerable prospects for surge arrester makers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· From 2023 to 2033, the market for surge arresters is anticipated to grow globally at a CAGR of 5%.

· Sales of surge arresters are increasing in the United States as a result of expanding industrial operations, stricter safety standards, and growing expenditures in smart infrastructure.

The market in Germany is being driven by a shift towards renewable energy sources and improvements in industrial automation.





· The demand for surge arrestors for power stabilisation is rising as a result of the rapid industrialization taking place in Asia Pacific nations like China and India.

Key Companies Profiled

Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Hubbell, Legrand, Meidensha, Tripp Lite, ABB Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE

Competitive Analysis

Major market players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and global presence. Also, collaborations with technology partners and end users are aiding in doubling market shares. ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are some of the leading companies in the surge arrester market.



In November 2021, Hitachi ABB Power Grids inaugurated a state-of-the-art surge arrester manufacturing facility in Xiamen, situated in the Fujian Province of Eastern China. In July 2021, General Electric (GE) successfully clinched a supply agreement with GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung, a renowned research institution that manages an ion accelerator complex situated in Darmstadt, Germany. Within the framework of this contract, GE is furnishing the research facility with its cutting-edge LV8 platform, encompassing a diverse array of elements including power transformers, medium voltage switchgear, surge arresters, and variother components.

What's Behind the Rapid Surge Arrester Sales Growth in Germany?

In Germany, the demand for surge arresters is closely aligned with the country's strong foon renewable energy sources and advanced industrial automation. With the transition to renewable energy, the integration of solar panels and wind turbines into the power grid necessitates robust surge protection to ensure grid stability. This has led to an increased need for high-performance surge arresters capable of addressing the unique challenges posed by renewable energy systems.

Furthermore, Germany's prominent position as an industrial hub has generated a growing demand for surge protection within manufacturing and automation processes. The Industry 4.0 initiative, aimed at advancing industrial automation and digitalization, is propelling the adoption of surge protection devices designed to safeguard sophisticated machinery and data networks.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global surge arrester market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (porcelain, polymeric), class (station, intermediate, distribution), voltage level (high, medium, low), and application (industrial, commercial, residential), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

