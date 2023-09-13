Poland cautions to expand Ukrainian grain ban following September 15

(MENAFN) The Council of Ministers of Poland at a gathering on Tuesday agreed on a resolve caution the European Commission that it is going to individually expand the restriction on Ukrainian grain following September 15 if Brussels does not make an individual verdict.



The Polish administration declared this in a report on Tuesday, September 12, a Ukrainian news agency stated.



"The Council of Ministers calls on the European Commission to extend after September 15, 2023, the ban on imports from Ukraine of four agricultural products: wheat, corn, rapeseed (colza) and sunflower seeds; take immediate action to develop solutions enabling stable and effective functioning of local producers in Poland and the European Union. If the European Commission does not extend the ban on grain imports from Ukraine after September 15, Poland will introduce such a ban at the national level," the declaration stated.



It continued that the prohibition will stay in effect "until agricultural relations between Poland and Ukraine are regulated."

