France orders Apple to halt sales of iPhone 12 Due to radiation concerns

(MENAFN) In a significant development, France has taken the step of ordering Apple to cease the sale of its iPhone 12 model within the country. This decision comes in the wake of tests conducted on the device that revealed radiation levels exceeding the regulatory limits established by authorities.



Jean-Noel Barrot, the Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications in France, announced the suspension of iPhone 12 sales until Apple provides an update to rectify the issue affecting these devices. The move is aimed at safeguarding consumer health and ensuring compliance with established radiation regulations.



The National Frequency Agency (ANFR), France's regulatory body responsible for overseeing radiation levels, was called upon by Barrot to take decisive action in ensuring the enforcement of this ban. ANFR is expected to mobilize its agents to monitor and ensure strict adherence to the suspension of iPhone 12 sales in the country.



The underlying concern that prompted this decision centers around Specific Absorption Rates (SARs), which quantify the amount of energy carried by electromagnetic waves and absorbed by the human body. Tests conducted by ANFR on various phones, including the iPhone 12, detected SAR levels exceeding the prescribed limits. Consequently, ANFR has called upon Apple to swiftly address and resolve this malfunction through all available means.

