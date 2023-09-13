Rates of gas, heating, hot water in Ukraine to stay unchanged until heating season ends

(MENAFN) Rates for natural gas, heating as well as hot water in Ukraine are going to stay the same until the heating season ends.



Ukrainian Premier Denys Shmyhal declared this at an administration conference on Tuesday, September 12, as stated by a Ukrainian news agency writer.



"The price for gas, heating and hot water will remain unchanged until the end of the heating season. We extended the assignment of special duties in the natural gas market, according to which heat suppliers will receive volumes of natural gas from Naftogaz at a fixed price of UAH 7.4 per cubic meter. This is a preferential price that will allow tariffs not to be raised," Shmyhal declared.



Based on his declaration, the end of deals among Naftogaz as well as thermal service firms is continuing. Around 600 heat manufacturers have previously filed applications, and supply agreements have been inked with the majority of the key companies.

MENAFN13092023000045015839ID1107060047