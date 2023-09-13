Pm Condoles Libya Over Flood Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh sent a condolence message to Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh for the victims of the hurricane and floods that caused thousands of deaths and injuries in eastern Libya.
Khasawneh expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and their loved ones and wished the injured a speedy recovery, reiterating Jordan's solidarity with Libya in this painful affliction.
