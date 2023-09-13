Ase Closes Daily Trading On Higher Note

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) ended Wednesday's trading session with an uptick of 0.23 percent at 2,404 points.
A total of 5.3 million shares were traded through 2,597 transactions at a trading value of JD3.3 million.
The share prices of 28 companies went down and 33 others increased, while the share prices of 33 firms remained unchanged.
