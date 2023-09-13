Acc Board Directors, Moldovan Envoy Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) Board of Directors and non-resident Ambassador of Moldova Dimitri Kreutor have discussed increasing trade cooperation between Jordan and Moldova and the role of private sector institutions in this regard.
Nabil Khatib, the First Vice President of ACC, said trade between the two countries is limited due to the lack of direct airlines or air and sea freight, as well as the difficulty of obtaining visas to enter Moldova, which would have a negative impact on the movement of commercial activity and individuals between the two nations, according to an ACC statement on Wednesday.
He emphasized the importance of capitalizing on opportunities and areas that would boost trade exchange. Efforts should be made to enhance cooperation in the tourism sector, as both countries possess rich archaeological and tourist attractions, and, Jordan, in particular, is a hub for religitourism, he added.
Khatib underlined the significance of signing a memorandum of understanding between the ACC and its Moldovan counterpart before year-end, which will be the initial move to enhance the partnership between the commercial sectors of both countries and make it practical and fruitful in reality.
Kreutor expressed his country's strong belief in the importance of enhancing economic collaboration with Jordan, with a particular foon the tourism and agriculture sectors, due to the fact that his country is renowned for its fertile soil, which allows for the cultivation and export of a wide variety of crops, including wheat, corn, vegetables, and fruits.
The envoy explained that his embassy wants to work with the ACC to speed up the signing of a memorandum of understanding, exchange economic information, and provide a commercial goods database between the two countries.
