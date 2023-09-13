Bitfarms To Deliver Strategy And Vision At Analyst And Investor Day September 14Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF//TSX: BITF), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, will hold its Analyst and Investor Day on September 14th, 2023, in New York City. The senior leadership team will provide a detailed review of Bitfarms' strategy and vision as well as conduct interactive Q&A sessions.

Bitfarms Analyst and Investor Day Agenda

Fueling strategic and profitable growth:

President & CEO Geoff Morphy and CFO Jeff Lucas

Executing development initiatives:

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development Philippe Fortier

Capturing opportunity in Latin America:

General Manager, Latin American Operations Damian Luis Polla

Differentiating through miner procurement and management:

Chief Mining Officer Ben Gagnon

Delivering excellence in farm development and operations:

Senior Vice President, Operations and Infrastructure Benoit Gobeil

Leveraging MGMT proprietary software:

Director IT Guillaume Reeves

Implementing“BOW” Bitfarms Operating Way:

Operations Manager and LEAN Expert Nicolas Vilchez

Executing prudent financial strategy:

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Lucas

Initiating Hedging/HODL strategies:

Vice President, Risk Management Jeff Gao

Driving Sustainability:

Vice President, Tax and Sustainability Paul Magrath

Providing stability and structure through risk management:

VP Finance & Accounting Marc-Andre Ammann Positioning for the Halving and beyond: All participants Join In Person Register in person in advance here .

At Convene, 75 Rockefeller Plaza, New York City

8:00 – 9:00 am ET Continental breakfast 9:00 am - Noon ET Program Noon ET Lunch 1:00 pm ET Conclusion

Webcast Registration

A webcast of the event, along with supporting materials, will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at IR Calendar . If you have not done so, interested parties may register for the webcast in advance here:

Bitfarms Analyst & Investor Day Webcast Registration

A replay of the webcast and related presentation materials will also be made available following the conclusion of the event.

For more information, interested parties may contact LHA Investor Relations at .

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company's proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 11 operating farms and 2 farms in development located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

To learn more about Bitfarms' events, developments, and online communities:

