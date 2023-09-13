Talisker Announces Preliminary Mine Plan For The Bralorne Gold Project

Next Steps to Test Mining



NOA submittal to contain the preliminary Mine Plan for test mining at the Mustang Mine, in accordance with Talisker's existing M-207 Major Mines Permit;

Enlarge the portal entrance to 4m x 4m in Q4 2023;

Increase the access ramp dimensions to 4m x 4m upon completion of portal entrance;

New development to gain access to the Alhambra Vein and BK-9870 Vein ore zones on multiple levels, starting in Q1 2024; and Test mining using long-hole stoping method to begin Q2 2024.



Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, stated,“We are excited to be commencing this next phase of corporate growth at Talisker with mine development to gain access to our next couple of years of production. The increased dimensions of the portal and decline ramp will allow Talisker to move to a greater production rate in a shorter timeline than previously planned.”