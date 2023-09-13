Victory Engaged In Property Sale And Joint Venture Explorations

“Our assessment is that Victory has a rich property portfolio, and our market capitalization is not reflecting full asset value,” said Mark Ireton, Victory CEO and Director.“Obviously, other industry players are making the same assessment as we have had multiple unsolicited and attractive offers for multiple properties within our portfolio, and we are in negotiations on one front and in a joint venture exploration on a second property.”

“Although no guarantees can be made on the outcome of negotiations, this is a period where junior mining companies such as Victory must consider all opportunities to gain scale and grow the value proposition to the benefit of shareholders, and we are conducting our activities on that basis,” added Mr. Ireton.