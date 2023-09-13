Patriot Mobile Donating Car Hood To Folds Of Honor

“This new hood design will amplify the Folds of Honor branding and mission to more than 75,000 NASCAR fans in the stands and millions of viewers across America and worldwide,” said Patriot Mobile CEO, Glenn Story.“The hood is one of the most valuable advertising assets in NASCAR, and we want to lift up the Folds of Honor mission and encourage others to do so as well.”

Earlier this year, Patriot Mobile announced its sponsorship of Rick Ware Racing and veteran NASCAR driver JJ Yeley. In July, Patriot Mobile donated the hood to the movie“Sound of Freedom” for both the Atlanta and Pocono races to bring awareness to the human trafficking crisis. JJ Yeley and Rick Ware Racing are excited to partner with Patriot Mobile to bring awareness to these important causes.

“Not only am I so proud to promote Patriot Mobile due to our collective commitment to faith, family, and freedom,“ said JJ Yeley,“I'm honored to support America's military and first responder families in this way. This is a very special donation to a nonprofit that truly helps families of our nation's heroes.”

Founded in 2007 by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the Folds of Honor organization has provided more than 44,000 life-changing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military. In 2022, that mission expanded to support families of America's first responders as well.

“Not only has Patriot Mobile supported Folds of Honor scholarships and sponsored our annual fundraising event, but their team members also volunteer,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney.“When Patriot Mobile calledand asked if we would accept this hood design donation, we were thrilled. NASCAR fans are patriotic Americans who support our military and first responders. We appreciate Patriot Mobile for giving Folds of Honor this visibility.”

Patriot Mobile is America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar earned to support organizations that align with our Four Pillars of Giving:

. First Amendment

. Second Amendment

. Sanctity of Life

. Military, Veterans and First Responder Heroes

Patriot Mobile's mission is to passionately defend our God-given constitutional rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Beginning in 2022, it expanded its mission to include first responders. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded about 44,000 scholarships totaling about $200 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org

