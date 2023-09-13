Explosive Growth Anticipated: South Africa's Social Commerce Market Projected To Reach $9.86 Billion By 2028

South Africa's social commerce industry is poised for remarkable growth, with expectations of a 60.6% annual increase, reaching a staggering US$1.40 billion by 2023.

The sector's upward trajectory is predicted to continue steadily, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.6% between 2023 and 2028, ultimately reaching an estimated US$9.86 billion.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of South Africa's social commerce landscape, addressing market opportunities and potential risks. It boasts over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) tailored to the South African market, offering invaluable insights into market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

The report's research methodology adheres to industry best practices, employing an unbiased analysis approach bolstered by a proprietary analytics platform. This combination provides a detailed overview of emerging business and investment opportunities within the sector.

Scope

Key market segments covered in this report include:



Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel Hospitality



B2B

B2C C2C



Mobile Desktop



Domestic Cross Border



Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities Tier-3 Cities



Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment Cash



Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying Product Review Platforms



By Age

By Income Level By Gender

