Explosive Growth Anticipated: South Africa's Social Commerce Market Projected To Reach $9.86 Billion By 2028

South Africa's social commerce industry is poised for remarkable growth, with expectations of a 60.6% annual increase, reaching a staggering US$1.40 billion by 2023.
The sector's upward trajectory is predicted to continue steadily, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.6% between 2023 and 2028, ultimately reaching an estimated US$9.86 billion.
This comprehensive report provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of South Africa's social commerce landscape, addressing market opportunities and potential risks. It boasts over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) tailored to the South African market, offering invaluable insights into market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.
The report's research methodology adheres to industry best practices, employing an unbiased analysis approach bolstered by a proprietary analytics platform. This combination provides a detailed overview of emerging business and investment opportunities within the sector.
Key market segments covered in this report include: South Africa Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028 South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028 South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028
Clothing & Footwear Beauty and Personal Care Food & Grocery Appliances and Electronics Home Improvement Travel Hospitality South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028 South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028 South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028 South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
Tier-1 Cities Tier-2 Cities Tier-3 Cities South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028
Credit Card Debit Card Bank Transfer Prepaid Card Digital & Mobile Wallet Other Digital Payment Cash South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
Video Commerce Social Network-Led Commerce Social Reselling Group Buying Product Review Platforms South Africa Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022
By Age By Income Level By Gender
