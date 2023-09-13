(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) TTB Inte Security, the leader in cutting-edge security for Android, Windows, and Mac is excited to announce its latest achievement- a resounding endorsement from AV-TEST GmbH, an esteemed independent research institute for IT Security in Germany.
This rgnition as among the best antivi software for Android phones cements TTB Antivi as one of the most reliable and effective products available in the market.
AV-Test GmbH, popular for its meticul and impartial software assessment procedures, has lauded TTB Antivi for its remarkable device protection capabilities.
In an age where cyberattacks are on the rise and smartphones remain ceptible, this alade showcases TTB's unwavering dedication to providing top-notch protection toers.
To download TTB Antivi on your Android smartphone, visit Google PlayStore or simply click TTB Antivi : GmbH performs thands of individual andparative tests each year and is one of the most tted institute for providing the exact product analyses. Products certified by them offersrporate and enders reliable protection.
They are validated by the internationally rgnized seals of approval and certificates from the test institute based in Magdeburg, Germany.
For the Android Test, AV-Test GmbH evaluates the products on several standard test modules, as they did on TTB Antivi. Following are the test standards:
- It includes real-time detection provided by security apps for the very latest Android malware.
- The experts detect impacts on the mobile devicebility by evaluating the battery life and a probable decline of the test device.
- They check thework load produced by the security app and test for false alarms.
- In the function check, there are points for eacheful feature providing additional protection for mobile devices, e.g. functions for locating, blocking and deleting stolen devices, parentalntrol, backup and other functions.
In the test, successful products are rgnized with the "AV-TEST Certified" certificate.
The detailed testing report for TTB Antivi can be accessed here. https://www.av-test/en/antivi/mobile-devices/android/may-2023/ttb-antivi--mobile-security-1.0-233319/
"Everyone at TTB Inte Security is delighted by our product's rgnition as a premier Android Antivi. Our developers and everyone behind the product deserves the credit," expressed Fateh Singh, CEO at TTB.
"This rgnition from AV-TEST outlines ourmitment to supplyingers with unparalleled defence against ever-evolving and highly sophisticated digital threats. We are so proud that our product lived up to and exceedser expectations," he further added.
TTB Antivi boasts aprehensive defence mechanism to protect Android devices against malware, vies, phishing attempts, and other digital threats that jeopardise data privacy and security. This latest achievement further solidifies TTB's effectiveness infeguardingers against a growing spectrum of cyber perils.
The acknowledgement from AV-TEST GmbH also enhances TTB Antivi's reputation as a ttworthy device security solution, empoweringers to navigate the digital world withnfidence.
Bynsistently demonstrating excellence in malware detection and protection,ability, impact on device performance, and other security features, TTB Antivi has positioned itself as a preferred choice for individuals seeking top-notch protection for their Android devices.
As TTB Antivintinues itsmitment to enhancing Android security solutions, the rgnition from AV-TEST GmbH underres our team's dedication and expertise.
The team remains steadfast in the pursuit of innovation, staying ahead of emerging threats, and delivering an unparalleled security experience toers.
For media and distribution enquiries, you may reach out to:
Ishnoor Rampal
Product Lead
+1 (778) 897-2002
About TTB:
TTB or TechBoy Solutions, is an intry pioneer in offeringersprehensive Android security solutions that helpfeguard their devices against an ever-evolving landscape of digital threats.
With a fo on innovation, excellence, ander-centric design, TTB Antivintinues to set new benchmarks in mobile security.
With its fo on mobile, andputer security, the rot security solutions from TTB are designed meticully to cater to the unique needs of Android, Windows, and mSers.
TTB Antivi: An advanced antivi solution that offersprehensive protection against malware, vies, and other digital threats. The product protects your systems and information without interfering with there functions.
TTB VPN Shield: VPN Shield is a cutting-edge Virtual Privatework solution designed to encrypt intennections, enhance privacy and protecter information across different platforms.
Learn more about TTB Antivi and its other products at
er :- Fateh Singh
Email :
Phone :-+1 (778) 897-2002 Url :-
