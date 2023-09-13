Air Force Warns Of Ballistic Threat To Eight Regions

The Air Force reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The Cherkasy, Kropyvnytskyi, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk regions are under threat of ballistic weapons use," the statement reads.

As reported, at night on September 13, Russian troops launched 44 Shahed-136/131 attack drones at Ukraine from three directions - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Cape Chauda, and Kursk.