Air Force Warns Of Ballistic Threat To Eight Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warns of the possible use of ballistic weapons by Russian troops, eight regions are under threat.
The Air Force reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The Cherkasy, Kropyvnytskyi, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk regions are under threat of ballistic weapons use," the statement reads.
Read also: No Russian missile launchers in Black Sea
As reported, at night on September 13, Russian troops launched 44 Shahed-136/131 attack drones at Ukraine from three directions - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Cape Chauda, and Kursk.
MENAFN13092023000193011044ID1107059958
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.