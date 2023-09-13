Von Der Leyen: Future Of Ukraine, Western Balkans, Moldova Is In Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this in her State of the Union address at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday, September 13, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"[We] will help build Ukraine's future to rebuild a modern and prospercountry. And that future is clear to see. This House has said it out loud: The future of Ukraine is in our Union. The future of the Western Balkans is in our Union. The future of Moldova is in our Union. And I know just how important the EU perspective is for so many people in Georgia," she said.

She recalled that the EU had provided EUR 12 billion this year alone to help pay wages and pensions and help keep hospitals, schools and other services running. The EU is also ramping up ammunition production to help match Ukraine's immediate needs, she added.

"But we are also looking further ahead. This is why we have proposed an additional 50 billion euros over four years for investment and reforms," von der Leyen added.

She reiterated that the EU would be at Ukraine's side every step of the way, for as long as it takes.