Bakhmut Direction: Ukrainian Troops Destroy Warehouse, Two Russian Weapons In One Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Bakhmut direction, soldiers of the CODE 9.2 unit destroyed an enemy ammunition depot, a self-propelled artillery unit and a 'Rapira' anti-tank gun with one attack drone.
The Strategic Communications Directorate of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"In the Bakhmut direction, the fighters of the CODE 9.2 unit destroyed millions of dollars worth of Russian equipment with an attack drone overnight," noted the Stratcom.
Read also: Ukraine holding back enemy offensive on Bakhmut , Melitopol axes
As reported, soldiers of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian control center for ZALA and 'Lancet' attack drones in the Bakhmut direction.
MENAFN13092023000193011044ID1107059956
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.