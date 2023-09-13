Bakhmut Direction: Ukrainian Troops Destroy Warehouse, Two Russian Weapons In One Strike

The Strategic Communications Directorate of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the fighters of the CODE 9.2 unit destroyed millions of dollars worth of Russian equipment with an attack drone overnight," noted the Stratcom.

As reported, soldiers of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian control center for ZALA and 'Lancet' attack drones in the Bakhmut direction.