Russians Shell Antonivka In Kherson Region - Gymnasium Damaged

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Council, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"About an hour ago, the Russian army once again attacked the village of Antonivka of the Kherson city territorial community," Mrochko said.

According to him, gymnasium No. 21, also known as the 'green school', was damaged by enemy shelling. The facade, roof, windows and equipment of the gymnasium were damaged.

As reported, an 81-year-old woman was injured in the village of Odradokamyanka, in the Kherson region, as a result of an attack by Russian aviation.