Russians Shell Antonivka In Kherson Region - Gymnasium Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has once again struck the village of Antonivka, in the Kherson region, damaging a gymnasium.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Council, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"About an hour ago, the Russian army once again attacked the village of Antonivka of the Kherson city territorial community," Mrochko said.
According to him, gymnasium No. 21, also known as the 'green school', was damaged by enemy shelling. The facade, roof, windows and equipment of the gymnasium were damaged.
Read also: Four civilians injured as Russians shell Kherson region
As reported, an 81-year-old woman was injured in the village of Odradokamyanka, in the Kherson region, as a result of an attack by Russian aviation.
MENAFN13092023000193011044ID1107059954
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.