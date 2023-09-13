Kuwait Amir Receives Letter From S. Sudan Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a handwritten letter from South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit affirming strength of the bilateral relations between the two countries.
The letter was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during his meeting with visiting Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of South Sudan, Albino Akol Atak, and his accompanying delegation. (end)
tm.bb
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107059935
