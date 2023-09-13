Kuwaiti, Egyptian Fms Discuss Kuwait Map Mishap

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed in a phone conversation late Tuesday the "map mishap" issue with Shourky revealing that the matter would be investigated, said a Foreign Ministry statement on Wednesday
A statement by the ministry indicated that the incident occurred during the participation of Kuwaiti officers at a training course, in which an unofficial map of the Arab World was used without including the internationally recognized borders of the State of Kuwait.
According to the statement, Shoukry affirmed that this incident was unintentional, vowing a thorough investigation into the matter.
Those responsible for this mishap would be held accountable, added Minister Shourky who said that this mistake did not reflect the strong relations linking Kuwait and Egypt. (end)
