11 Indians Killed In Accident In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- At least 11 people were killed and 15 others were injured when a trailer rammed into a passenger in Rajasthan.
The Press Trust of India said on wednesday, quoting the local police, the on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh met the accident in Bharatpur district as a trailer hit the from behind.
The police said that five men and six women died on the spot as the trailer rammed the halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the victims' families and financial support to the affected. (end)
atk.rk
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107059933
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.