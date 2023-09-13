Kuwait Moi Seizesz Largest Local Liquor Factory In Al-Abdali Farms

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Interior seized on Wednesday "the largest liquor factory" in Al-Abdali farms ran by six Asians.
This came in a statement released by the Ministry's Public Relations and Media Security saying that this operation comes from joint efforts with the Criminal Investigation Department in capturing the criminals and outlaws.
It added that the Criminal Investigation Department has monitored and traced the suspects daily and were able to apprehend them in a farm in Al-Abdali area used to manufacture local liquors.
It noted that six Asians were apprehended, 236 barrels and manufacturing equipment were seized and confiscated in the raid. (end)
hmd.kda.bb
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107059932
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.