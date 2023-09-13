Officials: N. Ireland Investment Summit Witnesses Wide Int'l Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Around 200 investors from across the world -- including the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific -- will attend a Summit, on Wednesday, [Wednesday 13 September], which would aim to turbocharge inward investment into Northern Ireland.
In this regard, UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch said, "Northern Ireland is one of the most exciting places to invest in the world, with its unique trading position and deep expertise in industries of the future."
"Today's Summit is crucial to tapping into the huge potential that Northern Ireland has and the opportunities it holds for global investors, the people of Northern Ireland and the wider world," she added.
On his part, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said, "Hundreds of investors from around the globe will today experience first-hand the expertise, innovation and unique opportunities that Northern Ireland has to offer."
"The productive, global relationships built in this room today will benefit Northern Ireland businesses and communities for years to come. I'm proud that Northern Ireland's rich potential is being boosted by UK Government funding."
"This Summit is a fitting celebration of Northern Ireland's bright future during the 25th anniversary year of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement."
Hosted by the Department for Business and Trade, the Northern Ireland Office and Invest Northern Ireland alongside local partners and Citi, the Summit will encourage new investment into Northern Ireland by showcasing companies and opportunities in its renowned sectors of expertise.
Industry-led sessions throughout the day will foon advanced manufacturing and engineering, technology, financial and professional services, the green economy, and the life and health sciences sector.
The Summit is part of efforts to support the Prime Minister's commitment to grow the economy, turn the UK into a tech and science superpower, and makethe best place in Europe to invest.
The UK is already the top destination on the continent for greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI), has the third highest FDI stock in the world, and the UK is only the third country in the world to have a USD one trillion tech sector. (end)
