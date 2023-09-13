China's Property Crisis Strategy Still Under Construction

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's team and officials at the People's Bank of China spent the last week obsessing over a yuan exchange rate plumbing 16-year lows.

Xi's inner circle and PBOC Governor

Pan

Gongsheng 's currency-management team are warning against speculation in the yuan and opting for higher-than-expected fixing rates.

The main cause of the downward pressures – growing doubts about China's default-plagued property market – isn't going away.

In fact, worries are intensifying that Beijing's efforts to stabilize the market via increased home sales are falling short. That's adding to the headwinds bearing down on Asia's biggest economy.

This presents Xi and Premier Li Qiang with quite a conundrum. To date, Xi, Li and Pan sought to put a floor under prices without firing big doses of fresh stimuinto the market.

That's how China responded in 2008, 2015 and during any number of economic stumbles of recent years. Recently, Beijing signaled that it's now a bit more willing to stabilize the market.

Yet, as analyst Rosealea Yao at Gavekal Dragonomics points out, it's clear Xi and Li“have not yet

abandoned the aim to reduce the economy's reliance on property over the long term, meaning some aggressive stimuoptions are still off the table.”

The mechanics of this balancing act are playing out in real-time. The next step, Yao reckons,“is likely to be a rollback of other housing purchase restrictions in first-tier cities.” All told, she notes,“recent policy easing is likely to be enough to stabilize property sales at a low level and put transactions on course to decline around 10% this year.”

Conflicting signals abound, of course. Case in point: the PBOC's move in late August to cut one-year lending rates.

Pan's team decided not to include the five-year loan prime rate that's used to price mortgages in its easing move. That, Yao says,“was interpreted as regulators refraining from stimulating property demand, a signal that briefly rattled markets.”

People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng has markets dissecting his every move on rates. Image: BBC Screengrab

Days later, though, the PBOC acted with other regulators to unveil multiple policies giving local authorities greater latitude to support property demand. Steps have included major tweaks to policies that previously penalized the purchase of second properties to tamp down speculation.

Even so, cracks continue to appear in a sector that can generate as much as 30% of Chinese gross domestic product (GDP), even in the two weeks since authorities moved to ease mortgage restrictions.

Analyst Zhang Dawei at Centaline Group, for example, reports that existing home sales in Beijing fell 35% last weekend from a week earlier.