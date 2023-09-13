LANDING, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DolCas Biotech, LLC obtains its first

Non-GMO Project-verified label for MMP-50®, ald-processed, DNA-verified, and clinically researched New England green lipped sel extract for human and pet health. MMP-50 is one of seven clinically researched ingredients in the innovativepany's portfolio, and while MMP-50 is the first to receive the backing of the prestigi certification, CEO and founder, K. G. Rao affirms thepany's plans to pursue the certification across its portfolio.

The transparency efforts the Non-GMO Project spearheaded on the food front has translated to the supplement market. Recent Natural Marketing Institute data reveal that a non-GMO certification seal rates as high as aDA Certifiedanic seal, both leading the supplement purchasing decisions ofnsumers at 69%. A recent Nutraceuticals World article sharing the NMI data listed these two categories as leading by 10+ percentage points aboveP, fair-trade, and NSF.

DolCas voluntarily submitted MMP-50 forpliance evaluation with the Non-GMO Project standard. "Given the pristinenditions of the New Zealand waters, the sel farming practices that are tightly regulated by the local authorities, and thensistent quality of this ingredient, we werenfident that MMP-50 would meet the high standards and rigor aunting required of the project's product verification program,"nveyed Rao.

MMP50TM is produced from fresh, unopened sels supplied directly from the ocean farm to the factory with no middle-man or traveling delay. Further, the shell extraction step is time/temperaturentrolled to maintain biological activity throughout the processing.

"This verification is t one of theponents of the impressive marketing suite backing MMP-50," adds Shavon Jackson-Michel, Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs for DolCas. "Each batch of MMP-50 is tested for DNA to validate excive Perna canalicu-Green Lipped sel-sourcing, against adulterated andunterfeit sel preparations from blue, black, and even brown shell varieties. The proprietary,ld-processed whole-sel extract boasts a unique, fully-preserved spectrum of synergistically activepounds, including protein, lipids, anti-inflammatory omega-3s, carbohydrates-including joint supportive gminoglycans-and a host of vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients. This distinguishes MMP-50 from other green lipped sel extracts in the market that are eitheroked, or solvent-extracted,ncentrated lipid fractions, or defatted formulations that upcycle remnantponents of the green lipped sel after the lipids have been isolated."

Non-GMO project verification further sets MMP-50 apart in the market inbination with the formulation's published clinical support in humans, dogs, and horses for reducing joint difort and limitation, promoting extended active lifestyles/activity, and supporting joint function. Each batch of MMP-50 produced is further ayed for bioactivity and screened against nine relevant, joint-destructive enzymes, known as matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs). MMP-50 is proven tonsistently inhibit them by a minimum of 50%. "We wanted to do our part in the heavy lifting of formulation/ingredient selection for our tomers," adds Rao. "This certification provides them with an unailable marketing advantage.

DolCas additionally obtained the Aquaculture Stewardshipuncil's (ASC) certificate of tainability, meeting health and environmental hallmarks in the cultivation of the fish sourced for its Morikol, tripeptidellagen formulation for beauty and joint health. Like the Non-GMO Verified Project, the ASC certificate is the most highly merited of third-party credentialing in its category. "Sourcing of our tilapia and catfish from ASC-certified aquaculture facilities is another proud differentiator and brandnfidence booster, asvvynsumers seek more friendly ways care for their health and the environment" adds Dr. Jackson-Michel.

In other news, for DolCas Biotech's European tomers requiring more time-zone specific and directmunication with thepany regarding its brands and turnkey iness options, to thepany announces the opening of atellite office in London, headed by Zachin Rao.

