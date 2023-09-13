Lands' End Announces Participation In The Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

The audio portion of the fireside chat presentation will be webcast live over the inteand can be accessed at . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the fireside chat. In addition, the Company plans to post an updated investor presentation to the investor relations section of its website on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniform solutions. We offer products online at through our own Company Operated stores and through third-party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value. We seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home. We also offer products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel.

CONTACTS:

Lands' End, Inc.

Bernard McCracken

Interim Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-4366

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Tom Filandro

(646) 277-1235

