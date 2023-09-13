Hair Styling Tools Market Projected To Reach $39.63 Billion By 2027 | At A Cagr Of 3.7%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hair styling products market size is expected to reach USD 39.63 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% between 2023 and 2027. This is attributable to the presence of younger generation that drives the demand for advanced smart hair styling tools across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “ Hair Styling Tools Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Manual and Electric (Dryer, Straightener, Curler, and Others)), Application (Household and Commercial), Distribution Channel, and Regional Forecast, 2023-2027 .”, mentions that the market stood at USD 30.09 billion in 2019 and is projected to showcase an exponential growth in the forthcoming years. Get a Sample Research Report: List of Key Players Profiled in the Hair Styling Tools Market :

Koninklijke Philips N.V., (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Spectrum Brands, Inc. (Middleton, U.S.)

Dyson Ltd. (Malmesbury, U.K.)

Conair Corporation (Stamford, U.S.)

Panasonic Corp. (Osaka, Japan)

Coty Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

Helen of Troy Ltd. (Bermuda, U.K.)

WAHL Clipper corp. (Illinois, U.S.) Hamilton Beach Brands (Virginia, U.S.) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 3.7% 2027 Value Projection USD 39.63 Billion Market Size in 2019 USD 30.09 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Product Type

By Application

By Distribution Channel By Region Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Hair Styling Tools Market Growth Drivers Increasing Awareness of Adverse Chemical Treatment Reactions to Boost Demand for Hair Appliances Increasing Adoption of Smart Styling Tools to Augment Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

Segments:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Held a 42.82% Market Share in 2019

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment, based on the distribution channel, is anticipated to gain momentum backed by the large availability of grooming products and hair styling tools across stores globally. The segment held a market share of about 42.82% in 2019.

Report Coverage:

The market report includes a detailed assessment of varidrivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive insights into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market strongholds between 2020 and 2027.

COVID-19 Impact :

The enforced lockdown has resulted in the complete halt of operations that has led to unprecedented economic loss across the globe. To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, people have been advised to stay confined at home spaces. Additionally, the government has ordered the shutdown of varishops and establishments including hair salons and grooming services. This is hindering the market growth to some extent. However, the increasing foon developing innovative portable hair styling tools by the manufacturers will favor market growth in the near future.

Get a Quote Now:

Driving Factors

Presence of Gen X to Surge the Adoption of Innovative Hair Styling Tools

According to the U.S. CenBureau, the millennial population has surpassed the baby boomers as the largest living adult generation in the U.S. The high presence of the younger population is propelling the demand for premium grooming products. Additionally, increasing spending on personal care services by the Gen X is expected to drive the demand for advanced hair styling tools during the forecast period. The manufacturers are further adopting advanced technology to develop smart personal care products that will contribute to the growth of the global hair styling tools market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Remain at the Forefront; Increasing Number of Hair Salons to Augment Growth

Among all the regions, Europe is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global hair styling products market. The dominance is attributable to the increasing number of hair salons and the growing adoption of advanced smart hair styling tools in the region.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the surging demand for innovative grooming products owing to the presence of a younger population in South Asian nations in the region between 2020 and 2027.

Ask for Customization:

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Overview of the Parent/Related Markets



Hair Styling Tools Trend



Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions



Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19)





Impact of COVID-19





Supply Chain Challenges

Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Hair Styling Tools Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Product Type (Value)







Manual







Electric









Dryer/Blower









Straightener









Curler





Others





By Application (Value)







Household





Commercial





By Distribution Channel (Value)







Supermarkets/Hypermarkets







Specialty Stores







Online Channel





Others





By Region (Value)







North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







South America Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Developments:

January 2020 – Helen of Troy acquires Drybar Product LLC, a trendsetting hair care and styling brand. According to the company, the acquisition is expected to strengthen its position in the multi-million dollar beauty industry.

Read Related Insights:

Hair Care Market to Worth USD 147.49 Billion by 2030 | With a Striking 5.8% CAGR

Shampoo Market to Worth USD 50.37 Billion by 2030 | With a Striking 5.57% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address varichallenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Attachment

Hair Styling Tools Market

Hair Care Market

Hair Wig Market

Bar Soap Market

Salon Service Market

Skin Care Market

Cosmetics Market

Shampoo Market

Hair Brush Market

Perfume Market

Nail Care Market

Makeup Market

Moisturizer Market

Sports Footwear Market

Disposable Razor Blades Market

Smart Bed Market

Tattoo Market

Hair Oil Market

Wet Shaving Products Market

Hydration Bottle Market

Men' s="" Grooming="" Product="" Market="" /> MENAFN13092023004107003653ID1107059891

