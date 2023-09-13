Children Believe Welcomes New Chair For Board Of Directors

“My journey, from growing up in Ethiopia, has instilled in me a profound perspective on the world,” said Mr. Mulat.“Witnessing both the stark economic disparities and the incredible potential for change has ignited my belief in our collective power to break the chains of poverty and injustice.”

As Children Believe's Chair, Mr. Mulat provides leadership and oversight to the organization, working closely with the Board of Directors to ensure the organization's vision, mission and mandate are fulfilled.

“I am honoured to take on the role and play my part to help Children Believe accomplish its goal to empower children to dream fearlessly, stand up for what they believe in - and be heard,” added Mr. Mulat.“I appreciate that my colleagues on the board have placed their trust in me and together, we can empower a new generation of children and youth to challenge inequality, discrimination and violence and to thrive amidst adversity.”

Mr. Mulat has had a long career as an educator and mentor of young minds in both professional and academic settings. He has been an executive leader at Trinity Western University since 2018 after serving as an adjunct faculty member with the University of B.C. He has also held senior positions at non-profit and private-sector organizations, including the Burnaby Hospital Foundation and HOPE International Development Agency.

“We have every confidence that Aklilu will continue to bring the lamp of learning forward for millions of children around the world,” says Gabriel Ollivier, Past-Chair, Board of Directors, Children Believe who served in the role prior to Mr. Mulat.“I'm very proud of what we all accomplished during my time leading this board. Not only have we successfully transitioned through our rebranding, but we managed the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to have a true impact in the communities where we work. Now it's time for Aklilu to write the next chapter in our organization's history.”

“We are thrilled to have Aklilu take on this elevated role on our board after four successful years of being an integral part of the team,” adds Fred Witteveen, CEO of Children Believe.“He is the best person for the job, stepping up at a perfect time. His experiences, both personal and professional, will have a unique and inspirational effect on Children Believe as we continue to grow and expand our work with more and more children and families.”

Mr. Mulat holds undergraduate degrees in natural sciences and business administration from Trinity Western University in Langley, B.C. He also holds a master of science in public policy and management from the University of London in England. He and his wife have two adult children and he enjoys kayaking, cycling and hiking.

--30--

About Children Believe

Children Believe works globally to empower children to dream fearlessly, stand up for what they believe in-and be heard. For 60+ years, we've brought together brave young dreamers, caring supporters and partners, and unabashed idealists. Together, we're driven by a common belief: creating access to education-inside and outside of classrooms-is the most powerful tool children can use to change their world.

For more information or to arrange an interview with Mr. Mulat, please contact:

Dave Stell, Communications Manager, Children Believe, 416-898-6770

Email:

Attachment

Aklilu Mulat