Digital Twins In Automotive Market Expected To Touch $34.58 Billion By 2032, Driven By 32.6% Cagr Growth | Amr

Digital Twins in Automotive

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Twins in Automotive Market by Type (System Digital Twin, Product Digital Twin, Process Digital Twin), by Application (Predictive Maintenance, Business Optimization, Product Design & Development, Others), by Technology (Inteof Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Simulation Tools, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global digital twins in automotive industry generated $2.17 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $34.58 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 32.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The Product Design and Development segment to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period

Based on application, the product design and development segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global digital twins in automotive market revenue , and is estimated to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period, as designers may utilize digital twins to get real-time data on product performance, which allow them to optimize design and development processes. However, the business optimization segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2032, as business optimization digital twins are utilized to optimize supply chain management, logistics, resource allocation, and operational processes within the automotive industry. The foon cost reduction, enhanced efficiency, and sustainability drives the growth of this segment.

The System Digital Twin segment to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period

Based on type, the system digital twin segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global digital twins in automotive market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period. Also, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owning to the need for improved system performance, reliability, and safety. The ability to simulate and optimize system behavior contributes to shorter development times and lower development costs.

The Simulation tools segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on technology, the simulation tools segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to around two-fifths of the global digital twins in automotive market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period, as automakers strive to develop and validate innovative technologies for modelling and simulating automotive complex systems. However, the artificial intelligence (AI) segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 35.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to many software and automotive companies increased utilization of AI in digital twin.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global digital twins in automotive market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period, as North American companies collaborated with robot automation companies to provide advanced automotive manufacturing process. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 33.6% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as digital twins are adopted to improve manufacturing efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality control in automotive industry.

Leading Market Players:

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS, Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

General Electric Company

IBM Corporation

PTC Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE.

Siemens

