Us Liquid Biopsy Market Is Poised To Generate Sales Of Us$ 10,798 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- United States liquid biopsy market revenue was US$ 3,405.8 million in 2022 and is projected to generate sales of US$ 10,798 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.68% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Theliquid biopsy market has grown significantly in recent years due to technological developments, an increase in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, and other factors. The market is anticipated to expand further. The number of tests carried out each year could rise by 20% as liquid biopsies gain acceptance and are fully incorporated into clinical practice.
The incorporation of AI has been one of the most important factors in this rise. Over the past five years, the use of AI in liquid biopsy analysis has increased at a remarkable pace of about 28% yearly. In contrast to the several hours needed by conventional approaches, a 2022 study by the University of California demonstrated that an AI-powered computer could interpret liquid biopsy data in just 30 minutes. Additionally, a study from 2022 that was published in the journal "Cancer Research" showed that an AI algorithm could identify particular cancer mutations from liquid biopsy data with a 95% accuracy rate. This accuracy surpasses the 85% attained by conventional data analysis techniques by a wide margin.
Government regulations and laws are shaping the global market positively. As of 2023, the FDA had approved 12 liquid biopsy procedures for varicancer types, indicating a rising level of clinical acceptance for this technology. The Precision Medicine Initiative's $215 million funding from thegovernment has also helped the market. The number of tests carried out each year could rise by 20% as liquid biopsies gain acceptance and are more fully incorporated into clinical practice.
In 2023, the National Cancer Institute estimates that there will be about 2.0 million cancer diagnoses in the country. Nearly 50% of all new instances of cancer in theare breast, lung, bronchus, prostate, and colorectal. Nearly 50% of fatalities are brought on by colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, and broncmalignancies. Due to its non-invasive testing process, liquid biopsy is becoming more popular as cancer cases rise, which is helping the market expand.
Expansion of Liquid Biopsy Applications Beyond Cancer Diagnosis: Untapped Potential for Market Players
According to recent studies, liquid biopsy might also be utilized to treat infectidiseases, cardiovascular ailments, and abnormalities of the nervsystem. According to several studies, liquid biopsies can find biomarkers linked to numernon-cancerillnesses.
For instance, a study that appeared in the "Journal of the American College of Cardiology" in 2022 showed that liquid biopsies could precisely detect particular RNA markers linked to heart failure.
Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought attention to the possibility of liquid biopsies for the diagnosis of infectidiseases. The University of Washington did research in 2020 that demonstrated the use of liquid biopsies as a complementary diagnostic method to conventional nasal swab testing for the detection of viral RNA in blood samples from COVID-19 patients.
Thus, expanding liquid biopsies' uses outside cancer detection may greatly boost the market's potential. Growing its uses might help theliquid biopsy market, which is projected to rise to $9.49 billion by 2030, expand even faster.
Multi Gene Parallel Analysis Technology Contributed More Than Half of the Revenue Share
Multi Gene Parallel Analysis has dominated the market and accounted for more than 74% of market revenue in 2022, mostly through NGS. In the upcoming years, the segment is likely to witness the highest CAGR of 13.97%, which is consistent with the current trend. The success of NGS is related to its capacity to assess numergenes concurrently, giving a thorough picture of genetic alterations in a single test.
As a result, it is perfect for identifying resistance mutations, identifying and categorizing tumors, and monitoring therapeutic outcomes. The introduction of tailored treatment programs and targeted medications has aided in the acceptability of NGS.
Blood Samples Contributed About 69% of Market Revenue Share
In 2022, the blood sample segment generated more than 69% of the market revenue, which is the most popular choice for liquid biopsy. The blood sample market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period. Blood samples are preferred as they can be obtained easily and painlessly, making them a practical and patient-friendly choice.
A thorough study and precise diagnosis are made possible by the abundance of biomarkers found in blood samples, including circulating nucleic acids, circulating tumor cells (CTCs), exosomes/microvesicles, and circulating proteins. In 2022, the circulating nucleic acids are expected to dominate the market, accounting for over 36% of total market revenue, and are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.93%.
Competitive Landscape
The fluid biopsy market is highly fragmented and has a few significant players. Themarket has grown extremely competitive as of 2023, with several well-established businesses and new startups contending for market dominance.
Leading market participant Guardant Health held a substantial market share in 2022. Precision oncology business Guardant Health Inc. (Guardant Health) commercializes cutting-edge cancer treatments. The business creates patented digital sequencing technology that may identify specific genomic changes. It provides Guardant360, a technology for early cancer identification utilized throughout cancer therapy for monitoring recurrent disease as well as residual disease.
List of Major Players
.Biocept, Inc.
.Illumina, Inc.
.Myriad Genetics, Inc.
.QIAGEN
.Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
.Guardant Health
.F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
.ANGLE plc
.BIODESIX
.NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
.Other major players
Segmentation Outline
The United States liquid biopsy market segmentation focuses on Technology, Product, and Biomarker.
By Technology
.Multi Gene Parallel Analysis (NGS)
.Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays)
By Product
.Blood Sample Based
.Others
By Biomarker
.Circulating Nucleic Acids
.CTC
.Exosomes/Microvesicles
.Circulating Proteins
