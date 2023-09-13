France commands Apple to remove iPhone 12 from sale

(MENAFN) France commanded Apple on Tuesday to remove its iPhone 12 from sale following examinations noticed that the model was creating radiation intensities which surpassed supervisory levels.



"Marketing of the iPhone 12 has been halted in France until Apple offers an update for all affected devices," Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications Jean-Noel Barrot declared in a post on X.



Barrot called for the National Frequency Agency (ANFR), France’s radiation regulator, to "fully mobilize its agents to ensure that this ban is respected."



Previously, the ANFR stated in a declaration that it lately tested the Specific Absorption Rates (SARs) of 141 phones, involving the iPhone 12. SAR measures the energy held by electromagnetic waves and soaked up by the human body.



Pointing out that an overflow of the SAR threshold was noticed with the iPhone 12, the ANFR insisted on Apple to conduct all existing ways to quickly fix this defect.



"Failing this, Apple will be required to recall any units already sold," it continued.

MENAFN13092023000045015839ID1107059875