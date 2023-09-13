(MENAFN) During the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in Vladivostok, Leader Vladimir Putin emphasized the pivotal role that the Far East plays in Russia's economic future and its position within the context of a multipolar world. He underscored that the development of this region is a paramount priority for Russia in the 21st century.



In his address at the EEF's plenary session, President Putin pointed out that the Far Eastern Federal District, covering a substantial 40 percent of Russia's vast landmass, holds strategic importance. Recent years have witnessed significant government initiatives aimed at revitalizing this region and bolstering its economic potential, with Western sanctions inadvertently expediting this process, as noted by Putin.



One of the key highlights from Putin's speech was the remarkable growth of investments in the regional economy. These investments have been advancing at a pace 3 times swifter than the national average. This trend underscores the increasing attractiveness of the Far East to both domestic and international investors.



In essence, President Putin's statements at the EEF underscored the significance of the Far East in Russia's long-term economic strategy. This vast and resource-rich region is not only vital for the country's domestic development but also positions Russia favorably in the evolving landscape of a multipolar world. As investments continue to pour into the Far East and various development programs gain momentum, it is evident that Russia is actively shaping its economic future with a strong focus on this pivotal region.

