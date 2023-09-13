Devvstream Holdings To List On Nasdaq Via Business Combination With Focus Impact Acquisition Corp.

Company Overview . Founded in 2021, DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a leading carbon streaming company focused on technology-based decarbonization solutions that advance the development and monetization of environmental assets. DevvStream seeks to partner with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that are designed to improve energy efficiency and eliminate, reduce or sequester carbon emissions, through the use of carbon credits.

Expected Long-Term, Recurring, High Margin Revenue Streams . DevvStream's Carbon Management and Carbon Investment programs will leverage a systematic approach to the process of generating carbon credits by partnering with project owners to either directly invest as a co-developer or execute project design, documentation, and certification efforts and associated costs in exchange for a substantial portion of multi-year carbon credit streams. Typical projects incur ongoing management and administrative costs during the contract term and generate recurring streams of carbon credits.

Capex - Light Business Model Drives Attractive Cash Flows . DevvStream's current portfolio of co-development projects typically target opportunities that require limited or zero upfront capital investment. In exchange for the generation, management and monetization of carbon credits, DevvStream targets retaining a substantial portion of the carbon credits for initial contractual periods of 10 years or more. DevvStream intends to monetize these carbon credits through its network of offtake purchasers.

Breakout Growth Driven by Current Projects . DevvStream currently has multiple projects in its portfolio expected to generate $13.0 million and $55.1 million inrevenue in calendar-year 2024 and 2025, respectively. Also, due to DevvStream's distinct business model, the Company estimates EBITDA of $6.7 million and $45.1 million during calendar-year 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Significant and Growing Long-Term Total Addressable Market Opportunity . DevvStream participates in both compliance and voluntary carbon markets. Global compliance markets are estimated at nearly $1 trillion in volume annually, while the voluntary market was estimated at roughly $2.0 billion in 2022. Recent estimates suggest the total voluntary carbon market could reach as much as $250 billion by 2030.

Valuation. The implied enterprise value of DevvStream at closing is approximately $212.8 million, representing an equity value of C$2.16 per DevvStream subordinate voting share prior to closing.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevvStream Holdings Inc. (“DevvStream” or the“Company”) (NEO: DESG) (OTC: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0) and FoImpact Acquisition Corp. (“FoImpact” or“FIAC”) (NASDAQ: FIAC) today announced that they have entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement (the“Business Combination Agreement”) for a business combination (the“Transaction” or the“Business Combination”). DevvStream is a leading developer and manager of technology-based carbon credits and related sustainability solutions. DevvStream seeks to partner with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that improve energy efficiencies, and eliminate and reduce or sequester carbon emissions, through the use of carbon credits. DevvStream also helps these organizations meet theirzero goals by providing them access to high-quality carbon credits. FoImpact is a special purpose acquisition corporation focused on amplifying social impact through the pursuit of a merger or business combination with socially forward companies. The Transaction is structured as an amalgamation of DevvStream into a wholly owned subsidiary of FoImpact, following FoImpact's redomiciling as an Alberta company. FoImpact will be renamed DevvStream Corp. (the“Combined Company”) and continue the business of DevvStream following the amalgamation. It is a condition of the Transaction that the securities of the Combined Company will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, and the shares are expected to trade under the ticker symbol“DEVS”.

DevvStream's business includes two distinct programs focused on the development and monetization of carbon credits by partnering with project developers to invest in, and facilitate the process of scoping, registering, validating, and monitoring projects in order to generate carbon credits.

Capex - Light Business Model Drives Attractive Returns on Invested Capital . The Company's Carbon Investment programs seek to partner with project developers and to directly invest capital into carbon emission offset or reduction projects in exchange for a substantial portion of the resulting carbon credit stream generated by the project. Typical projects targeted to be invested in by the Company are expected to generate an approximate two-year payback period, with average capital investments ranging from $500,000 to $2.5 million in size.

With regard to the Company's Carbon Management programs, DevvStream seeks to partner with developers, bringing its deep experience and systematic approach to the complicated carbon credit generation process. The Company generally seeks to invest only the costs associated with the project design and documentation of the project in exchange for a portion of the carbon credits generated.

Expected Long-Term, Recurring Revenue Stream Carries Robust Margin Profile. The Company's two expected revenue drivers consist of contractual, long-term, recurring revenue streams that are expected to continue to grow as each project is expanded and executed. The current portfolio of projects is expected to generate an estimated $13.0 million and $55.1 million inrevenue in calendar-year 2024 and 2025, respectively. As the current project portfolio is developed, the associated revenue streams are expected to drive robust growth and expand margins with limited incremental cost. Due to DevvStream's distinct business model, the Company estimates EBITDA of $6.7 million and $45.1 million during calendar-year 2024 and 2025, respectively. As DevvStream continues to advance its current pipeline of contracted projects and over 140 identified projects, management expects to see substantial upside to its forecast.

Total Addressable Market Poised for Rapid Growth. The total global carbon market, including both compliance-based and voluntary carbon credits, is estimated to have been nearly $1 trillion in 2022, which is largely dominated by the compliance market. The global compliance-based carbon market has historically been characterized by premium pricing and significantly lower volatility for carbon credits generated under this framework. These characteristics, which reflect the more developed and mature state of this market driven largely by the uniform regulatory framework governing most of this market, provide an enhanced level of reliability, predictability and general transparency. DevvStream expects the majority of its forecasted 2025 revenue will be driven by compliance-based credits; however, the rapidly expanding voluntary carbon market also presents a substantial opportunity.

While the voluntary carbon markets remain largely unregulated, the recent launch of a new regulatory framework earlier this year, known as Core Carbon Principles, by The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market, an independent governance body for the voluntary carbon market, marks a notable shift towards dramatically improved standardization, reliability and transparency in the voluntary carbon markets. Recent estimates suggest that the voluntary carbon market could reach as much as $250 billion by 2030.

Management Commentary

Sunny Trinh, CEO and co-founder of DevvStream, commented,“Entering into a definitive agreement to merge with FoImpact is a significant step towards accelerating the growth of our differentiated technology-based approach to carbon markets. With the added financial strength, improved visibility and coverage, and improved access to capital markets, we believe we are well-positioned to execute on our current project portfolio and continue to advance our deep pipeline of opportunities towards development, with the goal of becoming the leader in technology-based solutions for carbon markets.” Mr. Trinh continued,“Bringing new technology and enhanced transparency to the voluntary carbon markets should also help drive increased reliability, accountability and accessibility to the broader carbon markets, taccelerating participation and driving a meaningful impact to reducing global carbon emissions.”

Carl Stanton, CEO of FoImpact, stated,“Our proposed merger with DevvStream presents a significant opportunity to create substantial value for our shareholders as the DevvStream team executes on its current project portfolio, while simultaneously working to help carbon development partners and purchasers meet their sustainability goals. The Company has a systematic approach to the design, validation, and verification of technology-based carbon credits, including its blockchain-based, Environmental Asset Management Platform and its significant intellectual property footprint. The DevvStream team is committed to transparency and reliability, and these qualities are part of the company's motivation to be a U.S. public registrant.”

Transaction Overview

Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, FoImpact will re-domicile in the Province of Alberta, Canada and a newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary of FoImpact will combine with DevvStream, such that, following the combination, DevvStream will continue as a wholly-owned subsidiary of FoImpact, which will be renamed DevvStream Corp. The aggregate transaction consideration deliverable to the DevvStream stockholders shall be a number of newly issued shares of common stock (or shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise or conversion of other outstanding securities of DevvStream that are converted as a part of the transaction) of the Combined Company equal to US$145 million pthe aggregate exercise price of the outstanding DevvStream options and warrants, with each share of common stock of the Combined Company valued at US$10.20 per share for the purposes of the Transaction. Based on the aggregate transaction consideration, assuming full dilution and a U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar exchange rate of 1.34, this implies a deemed per share value of C$2.16 for DevvStream's subordinate voting shares.

FoImpact maintains a trust account in the amount of approximately US$60 million, as of June 30, 2023 (prior to any redemptions by its public shareholders). All proceeds to DevvStream from the proposed Transaction (after satisfaction of payments to redeeming FoImpact shareholders and satisfaction of relevant fees, expenses and other liabilities) are expected to be used to by the Combined Company to execute its business plan and for general working capital purposes. The post-transaction enterprise value of DevvStream (prior to receipt of any proceeds from additional capital raising activity) implied by the transaction terms is US$212.8 million.

The Transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of FoImpact and by unanimconsent of the disinterested directors of the Board of Directors of DevvStream. Completion of the proposed Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including all requisite approvals by the shareholders of DevvStream and FoImpact, the listing approval of NASDAQ and the effectiveness of the registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). DevvStream is expected to delist from the Cboe Canada stock exchange on closing.

Additional information about the proposed Transaction will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by FoImpact with the SEC and available at .

DevvStream will be filing a copy of the Business Combination Agreement under its profile on SEDAR at Additional details relating to the proposed Transaction will also be available in the management information circular to be provided to shareholders of DevvStream to seek approval of the proposed Transaction. Once mailed to the shareholders of DevvStream it will also be filed under DevvStream's profile on SEDAR.

Advisors

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC (“CCM”), served as exclusive financial advisor, lead capital markets advisor and placement agent to FoImpact. Morrison & Foerster LLP and McMillan LLP served as legal counsel to DevvStream. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP served as legal counsel to FoImpact.

Investor Conference Call Information

DevvStream and FoImpact will host a joint investor conference call at 8:30 AM ET today, September 13, 2023, to discuss the proposed transaction. To listen to the prepared remarks via telephone, dial: 1-877-407-0784 (US) or 1-201-689-8560 (international), and an operator will assist you. A telephone replay will be available at 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), passcode: 13741224, through September 27, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET. A transcript of this conference call and the related presentation can also be found on DevvStream's investor page and will be filed by FoImpact with the SEC.

About DevvStream

About FoImpact Acquisition Corp.

FIAC is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is sponsored by FoImpact Sponsor, LLC. FIAC intends to foits search on businesses that are, or seek to be positioned as, a“Social-Forward Company”, which are companies that marry operating excellence with the desire to create Social good, with the benefit of increasing attention and capital flows to such companies while amplifying their social impact.

