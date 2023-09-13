Kandou Closes $72.3 Million Of Equity Financing

The $72.3M raised in this initial round demonstrates the strong investor confidence in Kandou's innovative technology and strategic vision. Kandou's groundbreaking chip to chip solutions have already transformed the way data is transmitted providing unparalleled efficiency and performance. This brings the total investment to date to $280M from both new and existing investors.

This new funding will enable Kandou to accelerate its global expansion efforts and to launch Regli, the multiprotocol retimer family member for PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0 specification and CXLTM 2.0. The solution supports the Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) interconnect standard and Compute Express Link (CXLTM) for data centers.

"Kandou is thrilled to have received such overwhelming support from our investors," said Amin Shokrollahi, CEO & Founder. "This financing round is a testament to the value of our technology to innovate and deliver high-speed connectivity solutions. We are excited to leverage this funding to bring our solutions to more customers around the world."

A second close totaling $27.7M is planned for later this year.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB and PCIe applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of wired connectivity. Kandou's solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

