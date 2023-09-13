Us Toilet Brush Market To Touch A Valuation Of Us$ 778.4 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- United States toilet brush market value was US$ 485.3 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 778.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The toilet brush market in the United States is expanding quickly, which is due to varifactors, such as customer preferences, technological developments, and industry competition. The growth of e-commerce has given manufacturers new channels for expansion, creating a plethora of chances for the market's competitors.
The toilet brush market is also being impacted by consumer behavior. Over the past ten years, there has been a steady rise in the number of single-person homes in the U.S. Approximately 28% of all households in 2019 were single-person households, according to the U.S. CenBureau. By 2023, this percentage had increased to 30%. This pattern is more prominent in urban areas, where high housing costs and a foon individualistic lifestyles have increased the proportion of homes with just one person living in them.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a huge increase in the need for cleaning supplies. In the first quarter of 2020, toilet brush sales in theincreased by 15%. The increased popularity of single-use and disposable products, which is affecting consumer purchasing behavior, is another contributing element. For instance, as customers value convenience and hygiene, demand for disposable toilet brushes has increased, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% since 2019.
Additionally, there has been a simultanerise in customer demand for environmentally friendly goods, with almost 40% of consumers prefer sustainable alternatives. Toilet brushes must comply with the regulations put in place by the EPA and FDA regarding their manufacture and labeling. As a result, there has been a shift towards ecologically friendly and sustainable alternatives. Companies like OXO and Clorox have introduced environmentally friendly toilet brushes.
Subscription-Based E-Commerce Offering Lucrative Potential for the Key Players
The growth of e-commerce has opened up new growth opportunities for manufacturers. In 2022, there were 20% more toilet brush sales online than there were in 2021, with a 10% annual growth rate anticipated. Thetoilet brush industry has seen the introduction of subscription services from several toilet brush manufacturers to fulfill consumer demand.
Subscription-based e-commerce models are becoming more popular as a result of consumers' growing reliance on online purchasing and demand for hassle-free transactions. In 2021, the National Retail Federation found that 77% ofcustomers had done some inteshopping in the previmonth. By 2023, this percentage had increased to 80%. A rising number of consumers are choosing subscription-based models for their cleaning goods due to the convenience of intebuying and the accessibility of subscription services.
For instance, firms like Walmart and Amazon have subscription plans for several cleaning supplies, including toilet brushes. Customers can specify their preferred delivery frequency by subscribing, and the products are then automatically delivered to their door at predetermined intervals. Consumers benefit from the convenience, and manufacturers and retailers benefit from the increased customer loyalty and repeat business.
The heads of toilet brushes that are supplied through subscription services are frequently made to be easily swapped out, allowing customers to replace the brush head without having to replace the entire brush. This lessens waste and guarantees that customers always have a clean, efficient cleaning instrument on hand.
Household Segment Captured About 49% of the Market Revenue Share
In 2022, the household segment accounted for over 49% of the market revenue share due to the rising need for efficient cleaning tools to maintain hygiene and cleanliness at home The household segment's market share is anticipated to rise to 49.8% by 2030 as a result of shifting demographics, housing trends, and a greater foon hygiene in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.
The segment's expansion is further aided by the growing share of one-person households, smaller housing stock, and rising emphasis on individualistic lifestyles, which have increased bathroom usage and cleaning frequency. For instance, the National Association of Home Builders says that a shift toward smaller, more energy-efficient housing units has resulted in a decrease in the average size of new single-family homes in recent years. Because of this, toilet brush producers are emphasizing the development of compact versions that are simple to store in tiny bathrooms.
Competitive Scenario
The toilet brush market in theis very fragmented. The main players control the majority of the market share and are concentrating on online distribution channels for online marketing and branding in order to broaden their consumer bases and geographic reach.
List of Prominent Players
.Addis Brush Company
.Brabantia
.Gala Brush
.Home Basics
.LYSOL
.mDesign
.OXO (Mr. Clean)
.Rubbermaid
.SiegeClean
.Simplehuman
.ToiletTree
.Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The United States toilet brush market segmentation focuses on Brush Type, Handle Type, Material, End-Users, and Sales Channel.
By Brush Type
.Silicone
.Natural
.Mop Style
.Disposable
.Electric
.Scrub Brush
.Others
By Handle Type
.Plastic handle
.Stainless steel handle
.Anti-slip grip
.Others
By Material
.Plastic
.Rubber
.Others
By End User
.Household
.Commercial
.Others
By Sales Channel
.Offline
.Online
