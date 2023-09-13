E. coli infection cases reach 264

(MENAFN) The amount of people infected by E. coli (Escherichia coli) in the Canadian town of Calgary increased to 264 on Tuesday and spokespersons declared that they detected critical health defilements, such as cockroaches, at a central kitchen utilized by children’s daycares where the spread happened.



Up to the present time, 25 children as well as workers from 11 daycares in the district of Alberta are hospitalized and 22 have got a serious kidney infection, involving six children who are now on dialysis. Health officials gave an inform on the outburst at a press meeting on Tuesday.



The precise source has not yet been located but the kitchen where the epidemic is supposed to have begun is now shut.



Health representatives examined the kitchen following the outburst and detected five desecrations, involving three severe ones including food handling, sanitation as well as pest control. Two live cockroaches as well as 20 dead ones were spotted in the dishwashing place, a Canadian news agency declared.

MENAFN13092023000045015839ID1107059806