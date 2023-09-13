Rapid Growth In Global Logistics Market Driven By E-Commerce And Pandemic Resilience





The global logistics market has experienced consistent growth over the years, primarily due to its critical role in globalization and the evolution of trade methods. Key factors contributing to the growth of the logistics market include:

Key Players in the Market:

Some of the key players in the global logistics market include DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Americold Logistics, DSV A/S, DHL Supply Chain, Expeditors International of Washington, FedEx, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Ceva Holdings, Kuehne + Nagel, Penske Logistics, SNCF Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, United Parcel Service, The Boeing Company, and XPO Logistics, among others.

The global logistics market presents opportunities for industry participants, investors, and professionals looking to capitalize on the evolving dynamics of the logistics sector, driven by globalization and the growth of e-commerce.





For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.