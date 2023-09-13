Kim Jong Un And Putin Meet In Russian Spaceport, Ukraine And Tech Cooperation In Focus

Kim emphasized that North Korea's relationship with Russia is its top priority.

The meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin at a remote Siberian rocket launch facility highlighted the convergence of their interests as both countries face escalating confrontations with the United States.

In his opening remarks, Putin welcomed Kim to Russia and expressed his pleasure at the meeting. The agenda for their talks includes economic cooperation, humanitarian concerns, and discussions about the regional situation.

Mr. Putin, on the eve of his meeting with Kim, stated that Russia is assisting North Korea in satellite development.

This meeting came when the United States consistently warned of the arms agreement between North Korea and Russia, potentially escalating the conflict in Ukraine.

North Korean media has also emphasized the significance of this meeting, stating that Kim's trip signifies strategic solid relations between the two countries.

This is Kim Jong-un's first foreign trip in four years.