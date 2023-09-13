Bell's Embraces Changing Of The Seasons With Launch Of Oberon Eclipse

Introduced as an extension of the wildly popular Oberon Ale , Bell's invites consumers to embrace the season, no matter the season – extending the brand beyond the summer months and into the 'Ober-off' season.

“There's nothing Bell's fans anticipate more than Oberon season, which is traditionally from March to September. But as Midwesterners, we know the fun doesn't have to end just because it isn't 70 and sunny. Oberon Eclipse is our way of embracing those longer nights and colder temperatures,” said Scott Powell, Director of Marketing for Bell's Brewery.“Whether it's using a snowbank as a beer cooler or enjoying a campfire under the stars, Eclipse invites drinkers to welcome the change in seasons with open arms-and an Oberon Eclipse in hand.”

“Fans have been demanding year-round Oberon for years now, so we love when we get a chance to give our fans – and our business partners – something they've been asking for,” said Carrie Yunker, Executive Vice President of Bell's Brewery.“Oberon continues to be a top-performer here in the Midwest, and our retailer and distributor partners rely on that seasonal release. As we close in on national distribution this year, it's vital that we continue to provide retailers and distributors with demand-driving products year-round.”

In spirit of the new launch, Bell's Eccentric Café is hosting an Oberon Eclipse release event in the Beer Garden and Back Room on Saturday, November 4th, in celebration of Daylight Savings Time and the opportunity to enjoy an extra hour at your favorite bar.

“A lot of people think the time change signals an end to their days of summer fun,” Yunker said.“And, while it's true Summer is behind us, we instead want to encourage fans that it's all about perspective. With Oberon Eclipse, we're excited to be able to offer fans an Oberon that now fits perfectly with the season.”

Additional details regarding the November 4th event will be shared on Bell's Eccentric Café social channels in the coming weeks. To find Bell's beer near you, visit the beer locator at bellsbeer.com/beer-finder . For more information on Bell's Brewery visit bellsbeer.com.

ABOUT BELL'S BREWERY

Bell's Brewery began in 1985 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with Larry Bell, a quest for better beer and a 15-gallon soup kettle. Since then, Bell's has grown into one of the largest craft breweries in America, thanks to its iconic brands such as Two Hearted IPA, Oberon Ale and Hopslam Ale. Bell's believes that business – and beer – can be powerful tools to renew our trust not only in each other, but the world around us. Bell's 'Inspired Brewing' philosophy represents our collective responsibility to create meaningful change by resourcing responsibly as stewards of our environment, by re-igniting and celebrating our distinct senses of creativity, and by re-energizing the common belief we can come together to make good on the promise of a more prosperfuture for all.

Bell's distributes its best-in-class beer nationwide, in addition to Puerto Rico. It currently brews more than 20 beers for distribution out of its Comstock, Michigan brewery as well as many small-batch beers that are served at the Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo, Michigan. For more information, please visit BellsBeer.com.

