Japan Ceramide Market To Hit Sales Revenue Of Us$ 78.15 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Japan ceramide market value was US$ 36.04 million in 2022 and is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 78.15 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The integration of ceramides into the supplement and skincare industries has contributed to the recent growth of the Japan ceramide market. The country naturally gravitates toward substances that provide measurable advantages for skin health, such as ceramides, given its strong cosmetic and skincare past. According to a report by Astute Analytica, the dynamics in the Japanese market are being driven by rising consumer knowledge of ceramides' advantages, particularly in preserving skin hydration and fighting aging symptoms.
For several years, the Japanese beauty business, sometimes known as "J-Beauty," has been a driving force in skincare innovation. The export of Japanese beauty products, including formulations with ceramides, reached an unrivaled peak in 2021, reaching US$ 3.5 billion, a phenomenal increase of 20% from the year before. The growing demand for products with ceramides can be directly credited for a sizeable percentage of this increase. Within Japan's borders, local brands, which account for about 65% of the total market share, had a remarkable 15% increase in ceramide-based product sales over the corresponding period.
The era of customized skincare has begun, fundamentally reshaping the ceramide market in Japan with the help of cutting-edge technology. Reputable companies are combining the capabilities of artificial intelligence with cutting-edge skin-scanning technologies to offer consumers customized products. An in-depth poll carried out in Tokyo in late 2022 revealed a startling finding: 30% of customers between the ages of 20 and 40 showed a passionate excitement for customized skincare routines. In stark contrast to traditional generic alternatives, this demographic group revealed a predisposition to spend an additional 20% on skincare products that are expertly customized to their unique needs.
Supply, Demand, and Potentials for Key Players in the Market
The ceramides market in Japan appears to be experiencing constant demand growth that is more than the supply at the moment. Although a number of domestic producers have been increasing their output, the market still imports a sizable portion of ceramides, especially from South Korea and other ASEAN nations.
Manufacturers now have the perfect chance to invest more aggressively in the market, either by building new manufacturing facilities or by extending current operations.
Unsurprisingly, makers of cosmetic and skin care products are the main end-users of ceramides in Japan. Ceramide usage is dominated by these sectors, followed by those that make dietary supplements.
Ceramides are also present in oral supplements that enhance skin health from the inside, which is not surprising given Japan's emphasis on health and wellness. These supplements have become very popular, especially among women over the age of 30, when paired with topical therapies.
Therefore, the aforementioned reasons provide significant chances for the market's main players to increase their market revenue.
Synthetic Ceramide Type Capture More Than 50% of the Market Revenue Share
The synthetic ceramide type segment generates about 56.54% revenue share. Due to their constant quality, scalable production capabilities, and frequently affordable prices, when compared to their natural equivalents, synthetic ceramides are preferred throughout the country, as indicated by their sizeable market share.
The synthetic segment will continue to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of 9.70% in the years to come. Such growth rates highlight the growing use of synthetic ceramides in a variety of items, from medications to skincare. According to Astute Analytica's report, production technology improvements that produce high-quality synthetic ceramides are to blame for the market's dominating and steady expansion.
Pharmaceuticals Industry Generated Sales of US$ 27.91 Million
The Japan ceramide market saw significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry. In 2021, the pharmaceutical segment attained sales of about US$ 27.91 million. Ceramides are strategically used in this industry because of their tremendeffects on important health conditions, including diabetes mellitus.
Ceramides are crucial in promoting insulin resistance, causing pancreatic beta-cell death, and reducing insulin gene expression. Ceramides are positioned as crucial weapons in the fight against diabetes owing to their extensive participation.
Atopic dermatitis, diabetes-related skin damage, "dry" skin xerosis and xeroderma, keratinization disorders, dyshidrotic eczema, sebostasis, and chronic cumulative toxic contact eczema are only a few of the skin conditions that can be treated with ceramide.
Competitive Landscape
The ceramide market in Japan is extremely concentrated, and the rivalry among companies will continue fierce for the foreseeable future. Leading players are adopting varimarket strategies, including product development, green technology, expansion, acquiring smaller businesses, and integrating their operations.
Some of the Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are
.Anderson Global Group Llc
.Arkema S.A
.Ashland Inc
.Conscientia Industrial Co., Ltd
.Croda International Plc
.Curél Ceramide Technology
.Evonik Industries Ag
.Ichimaru PharcosLTD
.Mitsuya Boeki LTD
.Shandong Lanhai Industry Co., Ltd
.Shiseido Company
.Takasago International Corporation JP
.Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Japan ceramide market segmentation focuses on Type, Form, Process, and Industry.
By Type
.Natural
.Synthetic
By Form
.Ceramide 1
.Ceramide 2
.Ceramide 3
.Ceramide 6-II
.Ceramide 9
.Phytosphingosine
.Sphingosine
By Process
.Fermentation
.Plant Extract
By Industry
.Pharmaceuticals
oCosmetics
.Food & Beverages
.Healthcare
.Others
