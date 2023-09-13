Watchers Saas Powers Totogaming With Internal Community Chats

TotoGaming banner with Watchers' chat

TotoGaming becomes the first company in Armenia to integrate innovative community engagement tools by partnering with Watchers.

LONDON, UK, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Watchers SaaS, experts in community-building technologies, is thrilled to announce its partnership with TotoGaming, one of the Armenian leading gaming companies. This venture infuses TotoGaming's platform with Watchers' robust public community chat feature, setting new standards in digital user experience.

Yana Barden, CEO of Watchers: "Our collaboration with TotoGaming is a testament to the transformative power of community-building tools. By offering users a platform to connect, discuss, and engage, we are reshaping how they experience digital gaming and help partners boost their metrics."

This move positions TotoGaming as a trailblazer in the Armenian betting market, echoing the global trends set by international brands like SkyBet, DraftKings, and ((Liga Stavok)).

Watchers tools are designed for efficiency and are fully customized, so they ensure a seamless user journey. After authorization, all users can quickly dive into dynamic chats. Personalizing profiles with nicknames and avatars, users express themselves via text, emojis, and stickers. Watchers' chats allow reactions, responses, animated emojis, and essential moderation tools for users to get a friendly and healthy environment.

Harutyun Vardanyan, CEO of TotoGaming, commented, "Integrating Watchers' community chats isn't just an addition to our platform; it's a monumental upgrade. Innovation has always been one of the foundations of our company, it's in TotoGaming's DNA to seek out new ideas and find creative solutions."

This feature is live across TotoGaming's platforms, including Android and iOS apps and the website.

About Watchers

'Watchers' provides community-building tools for content platforms: text chats, audio streams, engagement widgets, an AI bot, and advanced moderation. Watchers solution is suitable for any platform with users and topics to discuss: VOD, betting, trading, educational, etc.

Watchers had been selected for HYPE GVA Sports Innovation global accelerator (2022) and as a promising AI start-up for Aim High Accelerator program by AWS.

