Powder Coatings Market Is Expected To Accelerate At A Whopping 6.0% Cagr By 2032 X Herald

A growing population and rising disposable income among customers have led to an increase in demand for goods including furniture, electronics, industrial and home appliances, agricultural machinery, and automobiles. Engine parts, pipes, fixtures, metal components utilised in home appliances, and other surfaces are all coated with powder. As a result, there is a rising need for powder coatings in these nations due to an increase in the demand for finished items.

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Powder Coatings Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report : –

Market Players: –



PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems LLC Jotun A/S

Powder Coatings Market – Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Powder Coatings Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Powder Coatings in variapplications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale vendors. Some prominent market developments are as follows:



In April 2022 , PPG Industries announced that it had completed the acquisition of the powder coatings manufacturing business of Arsonsisi, an industrial coatings company based in Milan, Italy.

In September 2021 , Covestro's Ultra series of coating hardeners was used by BASF's Coatings division. As a result, BASF was able to improve its refinish coatings portfolio to meet the strict occupational safety regulations for isocyanate usage.

In May 2021 , PPG launched CORAFLON platinum coatings for architectural metals. Compared to standard fluoroethylene vinyl ether coatings, the patented coatings technology provides high transfer efficiency rates of over 20% and improved corrosion resistance. PPG CORAFLON Platinum products are available globally in varicolors, glosses, micas, and metallic finishes. In June 2021 , AkzoNobel announced its plan to acquire Grupo Orbis to strengthen its South and Central America position. Depending on regulatory clearances, the acquisition is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year or early in 2022. Pintpaints and coatings, Andercol and Poliquim (resins), and Mundial (distribution and services) are all part of the deal.

Key Segments Covered in the Powder Coatings Industry Survey



By Resin :



Epoxy



Polyester



Epoxy-Polyester (Hybrid)



Acrylic



Polyurethane

Epoxy Polyester

By Application :



Consumer Goods



Architectural



Automotive



General Industries Furniture

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

Contact:



US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583,

E: